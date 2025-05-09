Utah Utes make final cut for 3-star edge rusher
Coming off an impressive junior year at Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada), star-studded edge rusher Prince Williams has narrowed his options down to five schools.
Moving forward, Williams will only consider Arizona, BYU, Miami, Utah and Wisconsin. He's aiming to commit by the Fourth of July, but first has visits lined up with Arizona, BYU and Utah, according to On3. Williams has also visited with his other two finalists, Miami and Wisconsin, this spring.
Who is Prince Williams?
Williams is listed as a 6-foot-3, 255-pound recruit from Las Vegas. He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit and the No. 51 edge rusher prospect in the class of 2026.
Williams spent the past year reaffirming his reputation as one of the best high school juniors in the state of Nevada. His 11.0 sacks were the most in Division 5A and ranked No. 6 in the state, according to MaxPreps. Williams also recorded 74 total tackles, including 62 solos, and had 28.0 tackles for loss. Those efforts earned him a spot in the Under Armour All-America game following his junior season.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
The Utes' 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. RJ Mosley, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Pittsburg High School (California), is set to visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Kyle Whittingham and company. In addition to Mosley, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports.