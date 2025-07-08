Utah Utes miss out on 3-star CB recruit to in-state rival
Class of 2026 recruit Jaxson Gates has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to BYU, he announced on social media Tuesday.
Gates, a 6-foot-1 cornerback prospect out of Damien High School (California), made his decision about a month after he went on an official visit with Utah. BYU and Michigan State were also in the recruiting mix.
Gates is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 49 cornerback recruit in the class of 2026. He also checks in as the No. 51 prospect from California.
A speedy and versatile defensive back, Gates' twitchiness on the gridiron also serves him well when competing in track and field. Earlier this spring, he posted a time of 10.48 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Baseline League Championships.
Gates also received offers from Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV.
Utah has 17 commits in its 2026 recruiting class.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 10-ranked offensive lineman)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 61 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 68 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 23 running back)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 39 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 94 edge rusher)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 81 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 73 wide receiver)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 77 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 99 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 94 offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 125 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 168 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 119 tight end)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 38 offensive lineman)