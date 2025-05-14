Utah Utes offer physical 3-star CB recruit from Arizona
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff have been busy extending offers and arranging summer visits with some of the top high school prospects in the country this spring.
The transfer portal has played a critical role in rounding out the Utes' 2025 roster, but that hasn't stopped Whittingham and company from putting in serious legwork out on the recruiting trails.
Basha High School (Arizona) product Mason Lewis is among the many prospects in the class of 2026 who've received interest from the Utes lately, as he posted to social media Wednesday that Utah has extended a scholarship offer.
Who is Mason Lewis?
Lewis is a 6-foot-tall, 195-pound recruit from Queen Creek, Arizona. He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 90 cornerback prospect in the 2026 class.
Lewis recently made the most of his opportunities at the Under Armour Los Angeles Camp, where he showcased his skills and talents alongside some of the other region’s best high school football players.
"Lewis is a box checker at the corner position," said 247Sports' Greg Biggins in his evaluations of Lewis based on the Under Armour event. "He has a well built 6-foot, 185 pound frame, long arms, stays patient and can explode out of his breaks. He got his hands on a lot of footballs and might have led the event in interceptions during 1 on 1s."
Lewis holds 13 offers and has visits lined up with Kansas State (June 5-7), Minnesota (June 13-15) and Iowa (June 20-22).
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
So far, the Utes' 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. RJ Mosley, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Pittsburg High School (California), is set to visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Whittingham and company. In addition to Mosley, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports.