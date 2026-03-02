Utah basketball commit shines in World Cup qualifiers, indicates promising future ahead

Utah basketball fans have spent a majority of the 2025-26 season hoping to find any signs that the ensuing years of the Alex Jensen era won't be as rocky as the first.

This past weekend delivered one of those moments — it just happened to be on the other side of the globe.

As such, followers of the Runnin' Utes probably weren't as tuned in to the FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers as they were Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu's test results at the NFL Draft Combine. But as Utah football's top two pro prospects put their skills to the test in Indianapolis, a future member of the basketball program showed out about 4,200 miles away in the Netherlands.

Fynn Schott, a promising 19-year-old from Austria who committed to Utah in February , strung together a couple of impressive performances in the first round of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers over the weekend, indicating a bright future ahead for the 6-foot-9 forward in the states.

Playing for the Austria senior national team for the third time in his international career, Schott looked like one of the best post players in the event. His 13 rebounds per game was tops among all players in the event, as he led Austria with an efficiency rating of 26.5 and averaged 17 points across the club's two games against the Netherlands.

Schott wasn't necessarily the focal point of Austria's offense, though he certainly made the most of his opportunities. Logging 29 minutes on average, he shot 75% from the field on 10 field goal attempts per game, all of which came inside the arc, and led his team with 19 points and 11 rebounds in its narrow win over the Netherlands Sunday from The Hague, Netherlands.

Schott's free throw conversion rate (50%) was about the only blemish on his rather impressive stat sheet from the weekend's events. Outside of that, the main aspects of his game that stuck out were his ability to cash in around the rim at a high clip and his serviceable defense on the other end of the floor. Fittingly, those are two components Utah's roster lacks at the moment.

If Schott can be nearly as effective in the paint at the collegiate level, he'll provide just what the Utes need to be more competitive in the Big 12. Right now, Utah is one of the smaller teams in the conference and struggles to keep teams off the boards. In fact, the Utes have the third-worst rebounding margin on average (-1.1) in the Big 12.

Granted, things might have played differently had Babacar Faye not gone down with a season-ending injury in the fall. But with James Okonkwo set to graduate, Utah will need someone other than Kendyl Sanders alone to step up in the frontcourt. Based on what Schott has done in international play, he could be perfect fit for Jensen and company in Salt Lake City.

Before he crosses the Atlantic Ocean for his collegiate career, though, Schott will have an opportunity to improve Austria's global standing during the conclusion of the World Cup qualifiers in July. Austria is slated to face Poland on July 3 and Latvia on July 6.