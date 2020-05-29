Utah Utes prospect Will Latu set to decide on June 21

AllUtes
With everything going on in society, any bit of good news has the ability to become great news.

On June 21, Utah fans may be getting some of that great news when 4-star athlete Will Latu will make his college decision. The final two teams in the running for his services are in-state Washington and not-so-darkhorse Utah.

Latu, out of Bethel High School located in a Spanaway, Washington, is one of Utah's top targets on the defensive side of the ball. 

The Utes already have commitments from 3* linebacker Trey Reynolds, a nasty and physical middle linebacker, and 3* JC defensive tackle Tevita Fotu. Adding a player with Latu's size (6-foot-2, 220-pounds) and athleticism would be a major get for Utah on the defensive side of the ball as he could be an instant playmaker once he finds his true position and dedicates himself to the intricacies of it.

According to national pundits, Latu may have been favoring Washington early on but the Utes have made up some major ground as of late. Linebackers coach Colton Swan and the entire defensive staff have done a fabulous job of building the relationship with Latu and making sure that he's a big part of their overall picture. 

ELt7_fnUYAE3sp-

Six of the 8 recruiting analysts on 247sports who've made a prediction have all chosen, rating "high" on the scale, while the 2 other analysts have chosen Washington, with only "medium" certainty.

Another reason why getting Latu would be great get for Utah because it would mean that they went head-to-head with Washington for one of their top in-state prospects and came out on top. Combining Latu's star power on the recruiting trail with 4* star QB Peter Costelli on offense and Utah has two solid bookends to build the rest of their 2021 class around.

