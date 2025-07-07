All Utes

Utah Utes trio earns Big 12 all-conference preseason honors

Devon Dampier, Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu earn preseason all-conference honors

New Mexico Lobos transfer quarterback Devon Dampier (4) was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year ahead of the 2025-26 season
Three players from the Utah Utes were recognized Monday with preseason Big 12 honors ahead of the league's media days from Dallas.

Starting quarterback Devon Dampier and offensive linemen Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu received spots on the All-Big 12 preseason team, the league announced on Monday.

Dampier, a transfer from New Mexico, was tabbed by the media as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year heading into the 2025-26 campaign. The 5-foot-11 junior and Arizona native led the Mountain West last season with 3,934 total yards of offense, including 2,768 passing yards — the league's second-highest total. Dampier became the first Lobos signal-caller to receive All-Mountain West first team recognition and the first to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

Fano, who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2024, added preseason all-conference honors to his collection of awards and accomplishments. In addition to being named an All-American by Pro Football Football, the Associated Press and the Walter Camp, Fano was also labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles last season. Fano also didn't allow a single sack after the first week of the 2024 campaign, leading the way to an 80.3 pass protection grade from PFF.

Fano's viewed as a potential top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft. His counterpart on the other side of the offensive line, Caleb Lomu, could hear his name called at some point during the first round with another strong showing at left tackle from the 6-foot-6, 304-pound redshirt sophomore. Lomu only allowed two sacks and six quarterback hits out of 425 total snaps in pass protection.

The Utes were the only Big 12 team with three or more preseason all-conference players on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 media poll. That's a positive sign for Kyle Whittingham and company, given the 2024 squad struggled to find the end zone with consistency. Perhaps assembling one of the top-notch offensive lines in the nation to protect their new dual threat quarterback will help the Utes put up more points in 2025.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt took home preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Sun Devils led all schools with six all-conference selections, including wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, offensive lineman Ben Coleman, defensive lineman C.J. Fite and defensive back Xavion Alford.

2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

Preseason All-Conference Team (Offense)

QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

RB: Bryson Washington, Baylor

RB: Jahiem White, West Virginia

FB/H-Back: Will Swanson, Kansas State

WR: Eric McAlister, TCU

WR: Chase Roberts, BYU

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

TE: Joe Royer, Cincinnati

OL: Ben Coleman, Arizona State

OL: Spencer Fano, Utah

OL: Bryce Foster, Kansas

OL: Caleb Lomu, Utah

OL: Jordan Seaton, Colorado

PK: Will Ferrin, BYU

PR/KR: Josh Cameron, Baylor

Preseason All-Conference Team (Defense)

DL: David Bailey, Texas Tech

DL: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL: C.J. Fite, Arizona State

DL: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

DL: Dominique Orange, Iowa State

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

LB: Keaton Thomas, Baylor

DB: Xavion Alford, Arizona State

DB: Bud Clark, TCU

DB: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

DB: DJ McKinney, Colorado

DB: Jontez Williams, Iowa State

P: Palmer Williams, Baylor

