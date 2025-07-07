Utah Utes trio earns Big 12 all-conference preseason honors
Three players from the Utah Utes were recognized Monday with preseason Big 12 honors ahead of the league's media days from Dallas.
Starting quarterback Devon Dampier and offensive linemen Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu received spots on the All-Big 12 preseason team, the league announced on Monday.
Dampier, a transfer from New Mexico, was tabbed by the media as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year heading into the 2025-26 campaign. The 5-foot-11 junior and Arizona native led the Mountain West last season with 3,934 total yards of offense, including 2,768 passing yards — the league's second-highest total. Dampier became the first Lobos signal-caller to receive All-Mountain West first team recognition and the first to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
Fano, who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2024, added preseason all-conference honors to his collection of awards and accomplishments. In addition to being named an All-American by Pro Football Football, the Associated Press and the Walter Camp, Fano was also labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles last season. Fano also didn't allow a single sack after the first week of the 2024 campaign, leading the way to an 80.3 pass protection grade from PFF.
Fano's viewed as a potential top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft. His counterpart on the other side of the offensive line, Caleb Lomu, could hear his name called at some point during the first round with another strong showing at left tackle from the 6-foot-6, 304-pound redshirt sophomore. Lomu only allowed two sacks and six quarterback hits out of 425 total snaps in pass protection.
The Utes were the only Big 12 team with three or more preseason all-conference players on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 media poll. That's a positive sign for Kyle Whittingham and company, given the 2024 squad struggled to find the end zone with consistency. Perhaps assembling one of the top-notch offensive lines in the nation to protect their new dual threat quarterback will help the Utes put up more points in 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt took home preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Sun Devils led all schools with six all-conference selections, including wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, offensive lineman Ben Coleman, defensive lineman C.J. Fite and defensive back Xavion Alford.
2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Newcomer of the Year: Devon Dampier, QB, Utah
Preseason All-Conference Team (Offense)
QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
RB: Bryson Washington, Baylor
RB: Jahiem White, West Virginia
FB/H-Back: Will Swanson, Kansas State
WR: Eric McAlister, TCU
WR: Chase Roberts, BYU
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
TE: Joe Royer, Cincinnati
OL: Ben Coleman, Arizona State
OL: Spencer Fano, Utah
OL: Bryce Foster, Kansas
OL: Caleb Lomu, Utah
OL: Jordan Seaton, Colorado
PK: Will Ferrin, BYU
PR/KR: Josh Cameron, Baylor
Preseason All-Conference Team (Defense)
DL: David Bailey, Texas Tech
DL: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL: C.J. Fite, Arizona State
DL: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
DL: Dominique Orange, Iowa State
LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
LB: Keaton Thomas, Baylor
DB: Xavion Alford, Arizona State
DB: Bud Clark, TCU
DB: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State
DB: DJ McKinney, Colorado
DB: Jontez Williams, Iowa State
P: Palmer Williams, Baylor