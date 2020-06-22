AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah very much alive in 2021 prospect Logan Fano's recruitment

Ryan Kostecka

With thoughts of a potential high school football season gaining steam, programs throughout the state of Utah are finally getting back to work. 

Last Friday though, many of the top programs in Utah traveled to American Fork to take part in a 7-on-7 event hosted by Alpha Recruits. Not only were some of the best teams in the state there, but also some of the top recruits from Utah.

And one of them stood out above the rest. 

Defensive end Logan Fano from Timpview High School was a can't miss prospect from the event as he was able to showcase his outstanding athletic ability. 

One day before the event, Fano dropped a top-8 list; which included Utah, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Washington, Virginia and BYU.

His recruitment is technically open but most pundits are thinking it's coming down to a two-team race between Utah and Washington. Fano had previously committed to BYU before announcing his decommittment in late January, one week after he took a visit to the Utes...

It was already known that Fano could thrive with a hand in the ground by using his athleticism and length to beat opposing offensive lineman, but there were questions as to how he would be able to handle duties that required him to stand up and drop back in coverage. Well Fano answered all of those questions and then some with a dazzling display that saw him look very fluid when dropping into coverage.

Fano has been a fast rising prospect from the Mountain West, now ranking anywhere from the No. 2 to No. 4 prospect from the state of Utah behind offensive tackle and clear No. 1 Kinglsey Suamataia, one of the top prospects in the country.

Interestingly enough, Fano's tape really pops when he faces off with Suamataia and it's easy to see why he recently picked up that fourth star by 247sports. Fano has tremendous length already and is still growing, plus his frame looks as if he could easily add good weight.

He shocks with his athleticism as he has the ability to chase down running backs and quarterbacks from behind. He does have good bend for his size but will need to work on fighting off blocks a bit more when he gets to the collegiate level, which will come more naturally once he puts on the weight.

Altogether, Fano is a guy who just oozes potential as an outside linebacker or defensive end. He projects to be a multi-year starter and depending on his development, can rise up NFL draft boards in four years.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seven Utes named to Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 teams

Despite returning a combined nine starters on both sides of the football, Utah is paced by tight end Brant Kuithe and punt returner Britain Covey on the first-team

Ryan Kostecka

Former star Zack Moss signs NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills

Announced on Monday, June 15, former Utah running back Zack Moss inked his four-year NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jimmy Valsin Highlights

Jimmy Valsin is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 180-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 vibe for 2021 Utah ILB prospect Ethan Calvert

It appears it's a four-team race for the services of 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert — and Utah is right in the mix for the four-star inside linebacker from Oaks Christian High School

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Megan Huff signs with the Minnesota Lynx

After spending last season in Latvia playing for TTT Riga, former Utah forward Megan Huff will be playing in the WNBA this season with the Minnesota Lynx

Ryan Kostecka

Bradlee Anae was one of the best value picks of the 2020 NFL draft

Although he had a third-round grade on him by most mock drafts, former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae was chosen in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys and could be the steal of the draft

Ryan Kostecka

Utah grants Caleb Lohner full release from his national letter of intent

After a week and a half of rumors and speculation, Caleb Lohner is no longer a Utah Ute — head coach Larry Krystkowiak has granted Lohner's full release of his national letter of intent

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Both Gach heading back home to suit up for Minnesota

After news of his impending transfer broke just over a month ago, the Both Gach saga has officially come to an end after he announced he'll be suiting up for the University of Minnesota

Ryan Kostecka

Some AD's aren't in support of the 'Name, Image, Likeness' ruling

Athletes could soon begin to benefit off their own name, image and likeness, but some AD's across the country are beginning to show resistance in this new change in normalcy

Ryan Kostecka

Wednesday is HUGE in terms of a return to college football

Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the NCAA D-I Council will vote on Wednesday to approve the six-week preseason programming laid out by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee

Ryan Kostecka