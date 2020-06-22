Utah very much alive in 2021 prospect Logan Fano's recruitment

With thoughts of a potential high school football season gaining steam, programs throughout the state of Utah are finally getting back to work.

Last Friday though, many of the top programs in Utah traveled to American Fork to take part in a 7-on-7 event hosted by Alpha Recruits. Not only were some of the best teams in the state there, but also some of the top recruits from Utah.

And one of them stood out above the rest.

Defensive end Logan Fano from Timpview High School was a can't miss prospect from the event as he was able to showcase his outstanding athletic ability.

One day before the event, Fano dropped a top-8 list; which included Utah, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Washington, Virginia and BYU.

His recruitment is technically open but most pundits are thinking it's coming down to a two-team race between Utah and Washington. Fano had previously committed to BYU before announcing his decommittment in late January, one week after he took a visit to the Utes...

It was already known that Fano could thrive with a hand in the ground by using his athleticism and length to beat opposing offensive lineman, but there were questions as to how he would be able to handle duties that required him to stand up and drop back in coverage. Well Fano answered all of those questions and then some with a dazzling display that saw him look very fluid when dropping into coverage.

Fano has been a fast rising prospect from the Mountain West, now ranking anywhere from the No. 2 to No. 4 prospect from the state of Utah behind offensive tackle and clear No. 1 Kinglsey Suamataia, one of the top prospects in the country.

Interestingly enough, Fano's tape really pops when he faces off with Suamataia and it's easy to see why he recently picked up that fourth star by 247sports. Fano has tremendous length already and is still growing, plus his frame looks as if he could easily add good weight.

He shocks with his athleticism as he has the ability to chase down running backs and quarterbacks from behind. He does have good bend for his size but will need to work on fighting off blocks a bit more when he gets to the collegiate level, which will come more naturally once he puts on the weight.

Altogether, Fano is a guy who just oozes potential as an outside linebacker or defensive end. He projects to be a multi-year starter and depending on his development, can rise up NFL draft boards in four years.