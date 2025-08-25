Betting spread for Utah-UCLA shifts amid California heat advisories
Fans and bettors alike are taking notice of Southern California's extreme weather patterns in the lead up to Saturday's Week 1 showdown between Utah and UCLA.
With heat advisories taking effect in the Pasedana, California, area this past weekend, major sportsbooks have shifted the spread and odds for the Utes-Bruins matchup, according to a report from Action Network.
After opening as a 3-point favorite, Utah sits as a 6.5-point favorite heading into its season opener from the Rose Bowl, where temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in the hours preceeding its contest against UCLA (8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT).
"Watch for weather here," Action Network wrote in its preview of the game. "Much of the West Coast, including Southern California, is under heat advisories and extreme heat warnings with highs near and above 90 degrees. This is expected to continue all week, disproportionately affecting those in L.A. and, potentially, UCLA."
The National Weather Service recently issued an extreme heat warning for Pasadena and the greater San Gabriel Valley on Sunday, projecting temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees through 9 p.m. before cooling down to the high 60s through the night.
Forecasters from the National Weather Service on Tuesday indicated the high-pressure system which fueled the heat had been weakened, though high temperatures still aren't expected to fall below 89 degrees all week. Saturday's high is expected to be 92 degrees.
The Utes and Bruins will likely battle cooler conditions by the time kickoff rolls around from the Rose Bowl at 8 p.m. local time. Even so, Action Network notes that attendance could be impacted by the warmer temperatures.
"Last year, UCLA averaged only 51% attendance at the Rose Bowl — a number derived from ticket sales and not actual attendance," Action Network wrote. "Weather may drive this down."
While sportsbooks have adjusted accordingly, several experts and projection models appear torn over the Utes-Bruins matchup; ESPN's matchup predictor, for instance, gives UCLA a slight edge with a 52.1% win probability rate, while Bill Connelly is among the few picking Utah to pull off a road win to start its 2025 campaign.
Here's a look at the latest betting lines for Saturday's game.
UCLA vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Utah: -6.5 (-110)
- UCLA: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -235
- UCLA: +190
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 30
- Game Time: 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT
- Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California
- How to watch (TV): FOX
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.