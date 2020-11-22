Utah vs. USC Livestream — Utes Begin 2020 Season

PREGAME



Here. We. Go.

Game day has finally arrived as Utah is set to begin its 2020 college football season against No. 20 USC on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

“I look at it as exciting. You want to play against the best. I feel like all the preparation we’ve been doing in the offseason has led us to this point,” Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd said on Tuesday. “I feel like 2020, coming back from this crazy year, what better way to start off than to go against the best team in the Pac-12 South. Two of the best teams. I feel like it’s a perfect matchup. I can’t wait.”

Courtesy of Utah Athletics

*One hour prior to kickoff and the Utes specialists are out on the field. No idea as to who will start under center for Utah.

*Great to see Britain Covey on the field tonight for Utah. He’s first out of the “tunnel” and catching kickoffs…

*The entire Utah team is now on the field, with just over 40 minutes until kickoff

*FWIW, Rising is in the middle of the team getting the team hyped up and leading the pregame cheers… take it as you want...

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka