Utah Wide Receiver Jaylen Dixon Enters Transfer Portal

Ryan Kostecka

According to coaches, Utah's offense this upcoming season is expected to have a different flair to it. 

Rather than relying on a power running game like they have in years past, the Utes offense will be turning its attention to the air and be going with a more pass-heavy attack to supplement the strong arms of the quarterbacks and the multitude of pass-catchers at tight end and wide receiver.

Unfortunately the Utes will be without one of their most experienced receivers moving forward as redshirt junior Jaylen Dixon has elected to leave the program and enter the transfer portal.

“It is never easy leaving a place that has been such an integral part of my development on and off the field. When understanding where I am right now and where I want to be in this process, sometimes decisions have to be made to continue to grow,” Dixon tweeted on Monday. “With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the NCAA transfer portal and will be looking at opportunities at another University. I have the utmost respect for the U of U coaching staff, former teammates and faculty who have been a huge part of my life these past 3 years.”

USATSI_13734817_168386753_lowres

Dixon was listed as the backup to Britain Covey once the pre-camp depth chart was released last week — a spot that makes sense considering Covey's return from injury. But, Dixon was still expected to see plenty of action, both lined up outside and in the backfield.

In 28 games played over the past two years — following a redshirt season in 2017 — Dixon has amassed 56 catches for 932 yards and three touchdowns. 

He had a breakout freshman season in 2018, finishing second on the team with 32 receptions for 589 yards and two scores. When combined with Covey, the two of them proved to be a headache for opposing defenses as their abilities to thrive in open space often left them difficult to defend one-on-one.

The starting pass catchers have a combined 63 starts over the five players; tight ends Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham and wide receivers Solomon Enis, Bryan Thompson and Covey. Utah is planning opening up the passing game this season, according to offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.

"We're committed to doing whatever it takes to win," Ludwig said. "So if the strength of the offense is on the perimeter, and the quarterbacks are up to the task, then things will open up, and I really feel like last year we played to the strengths of who we were and stayed true to who we were through the course of the season."

2020_Utah_Football_Depth_Chart_pre_camp

With Dixon's departure, the Utes will rely more heavily on backups Samson Nacua and Tyrone Young-Smith, capable players who lack the explosiveness Dixon does.

It's best guessed that Dixon will join former high school and college teammate Jason Shelley at Utah State for his final two seasons of eligibility.

