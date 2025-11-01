Utah wide receiver will miss second straight game when Utes face Cincinnati
The Utah football team won't have wide receiver Tobias Merriweather for Saturday's Big 12 clash with Cincinnati.
Merriweather, who was previously listed as "questionable" in the team's Thursday availability report, was downgraded to "out" in the team's Friday's availability report. The 6-foot-5 junior is fourth on the team in receiving yards (130) after missing last week's 53-7 triumph over Colorado.
The Utes had already ruled out defensive tackles Semi Taulanga and Dallas Vakalahi as "out" for Saturday's showdown in their Thursday availability report. No other players were added to Friday's availability report.
Vakalahi is set to miss his second straight game after playing in his team's 24-21 loss to BYU on Oct. 18. The 6-foot-2 sophomore from West Valley, Utah, made starts against UCLA and West Virginia earlier in the season.
Taulanga is listed as a defensive tackle, though the Utes have gotten creative with how they use the 317 pound freshman from Santa Ana, California. He's lined up as an extra offensive lineman on run plays and even as a tight end in some instances, catching two passes from that spot during the Cougars game.
The Bearcats won't have their leading rusher, Evan Pryor, after ruling him "out" earlier in the week.
Pryor had to leave Cincinnati's 41-20 win over Baylor last week early due to a lower leg injury. The 5-foot-9 redshirt senior leads Cincinnati in rushing yards (478) and and yards per carry (7.2, also No. 1 in the Big 12).
The Bearcats also listed linebacker Terrell Holcomb as "out." Linebacker Montay Weedon appears to be good to go after being take off the availability report.
Kickoff from Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Here's a look at Friday's availability report for Saturday's game.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- DT Semi Taulanga
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
- WR Tobias Merriweather
Cincinnati Availability Report
Out
- RB Evan Pryor
- LB Terrell Holcomb
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.