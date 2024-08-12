Utah's Cam Rising unsure about playing with a knee brace in 2024
Cam Rising is undoubtedly the starting quarterback going into the 2024 season for the Utah Utes. However, the seventh-year leader is facing a crucial decision this 18 days before taking on Southern Utah —whether or not to wear a knee brace after his recovery from knee surgery.
As he prepares for the Utes’ first season in the Big 12, Rising remains undecided on the matter. “I’m not sure,” he told the Salt Lake Tribute. “I’m still feeling it out. We’ll decide when it comes closer to the season.”
Rising’s health is pivotal to the Utes’ success, especially after the offense struggled without him in 2023, finishing 11th in the Pac-12 in passing yards. The Utes are determined to protect their QB1 at all costs. This offseason, Rising has focused on quickening his release and learning how to avoid unnecessary hits. His father, Nicko Rising, emphasized that the quarterback is looking to minimize the hits he takes this season.
Utes offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig highlighted that Rising’s health will be a key factor in Utah’s aspirations for a successful season and possibly a bid in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Ludwig mentioned that design quarterback runs will be limited, particularly early in the season, to keep Rising healthy. The emphasis will be on smarter decision-making, including throwing the ball away when necessary.
In fall camp, Rising has been testing his knee with various cuts and zone reads, preparing for what could be a pass-heavy offense. With a largely unproven running back group, the Utes may rely more on Rising’s throwing capabilities this season. To bolster the offense, head coach Kyle Whittingham has added several wide receivers through the transfer portal, increasing competition and depth in the receiving corps.
As Rising puts it, “Competition makes everybody much better,” and this added depth could be crucial for Utah’s success in the upcoming season.