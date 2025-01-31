Utah's Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid turning heads at Senior Bowl
Two of Utah football’s top defensive playmakers, Karene Reid and Junior Tafuna, are making the most of their opportunity at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, a premier showcase for NFL Draft prospects.
Both players are part of the National team, which will face the American team on Saturday in a game that has historically produced a high number of drafted players. This event presents a prime chance for Reid and Tafuna to boost their draft stock.
Junior Tafuna’s Senior Bowl Impact
Tafuna has been a cornerstone of Utah’s defense since his Freshman of the Year campaign in 2021, earning All-Conference honors in each of his four seasons. Over 48 games (45 starts), he compiled 108 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 9 pass deflections, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses. His performance at the Senior Bowl is particularly crucial, as he will be tested against top offensive line prospects—an opportunity to prove he belongs among the best. Scouts will be watching to see how his strength, footwork, and motor translate in drills and game action.
Karene Reid’s Draft Evaluation
Reid, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, has been a defensive leader for the Utes, playing in 43 games and accumulating 238 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and 3 interceptions. Though injuries affected his final season, he remained a playmaker with a knack for creating turnovers. The Senior Bowl allows him to reaffirm his status as a high-impact linebacker, demonstrating his instincts and versatility in coverage and run defense.
With three days of practices completed, both players have earned positive buzz, and their performances on Saturday could solidify their standing as NFL-caliber defenders. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 1.