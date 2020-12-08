Utah's Ty Jordan and Jadon Redding Honored By Pac-12

Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan and sophomore kicker Jadon Redding were honored by the Pac-12 as the conference's freshman and special teams players of the week

A lot of good has come from Utah's first win of the season.

Not only are the Utes still alive in their quest for becoming bowl eligible following their 30-24 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night, two players have been named as Pac-12 players of the week following their performances against the Beavers

Ty Jordan Electrifies

It was the breakout game that coaches and players have been waiting for from Ty Jordan. The true freshman set career-highs in nearly every rushing category when he ran for 167 yards and one score on 27 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry — being named the Pac-12's freshman of the week.

"He's starting to separate himself even more. He's been our top guy and now he's getting more and more separation. ... But, Jordan by what you have evidenced tonight, is our number one back," Whittingham said postgame. "He's getting used to speed of the Power 5 game. Things move fast in all lanes at the Power 5 level. He has gotten used to that. Now he has some confidence as well. One thing we need to do more is throw him the ball."

Jordan now leads the Utes in carries (44), rushing yards (296) and all-purpose yards per game (123.3) this season. He's currently ranked first in in the nation amongst freshmen with 98.7 rushing yards and second in yards per carry at 6.73.

"One thing that impressed me the most, his fumble against Washington was something that he took to heart," Utah junior wide receiver Britain Covey said. "He's like a little rock. You put your hand on him to wish him a good game and your hand hurts. If I were recruiting a guy, the type of guy I would recruit is Ty Jordan ."

Jadon Redding Stays Consistent

The most consistent factor of the Utes up-and-down season thus far has been the play, or rather kicking, of sophomore Jadon Redding. He was perfect against Oregon State on Saturday night, going 3-for-3 in field goals and 3-for-3 in PATs — And that's why he was named the Pac-12's special teams player of the week.

Redding is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals this season, with a long of 36 yards, while also being a perfect 8-for-8 on PATs for the year. His 20 points on the season is a team-high.

Utah will travel to Boulder, Colorado to face the undefeated Buffaloes on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on FS1.

