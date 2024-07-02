Utes in the NFL: Cole Bishop earns high praise early with Buffalo Bills
As the NFL season approaches, excitement builds around which rookies will make the biggest impact on their respective teams. One to watch will be former Utah safety Cole Bishop, who was a second-round pick for the Buffalo Bills.
According to NFL.com writer Chad Reuter, Bishop is on a short list of promising newcomers in his projected All-Rookie team, highlighting top performers at each position.
Over his three seasons at Utah, Bishop racked up nearly 200 tackles in 35 career games, demonstrating his reliability and skill on the field. Reuter has high praise for the Bishop, stating that he will immediately be one of the league's better tacklers. His versatility as a blitzer and his ability to deceive quarterbacks in coverage further enhance his value to the Bills. Not to mention, his knack for making critical plays and his physical style of play are assets that will be key at the next level.
Reuter wrote: "With Jordan Poyer departing for Miami and Micah Hyde still a free agent as he mulls his future, the door was opened this offseason for Bills GM Brandon Beane to ordain Bishop as one of the team's new defenders. Bishop will be one of the league’s better tacklers from Day 1, stopping ball-carriers in the open field thanks to his plus athleticism and knowledge of the game. Bishop also proved capable as a blitzer while at Utah, and he was able to bait quarterbacks to throw his way in coverage. If Hyde does re-sign with the Bills, perhaps Bishop’s role won’t be quite as big right off the bat, but I think he could become a respected player early in his NFL career."
Bishop is currently listed as the starting free safety on Buffalo's unofficial depth chart. If Hyde were to return, the competition for the starting role would intensify, but Bishop's talent ensures he will still see significant playing time. His multifaceted game allows him to contribute in various ways, whether as a starter or in rotation.
Bishop's arrival is part of a broader influx of young talent in Buffalo, with former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid also joining the team. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has noted Kincaid's enthusiasm for Bishop, suggesting a strong camaraderie that could benefit the team's chemistry. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on these rookies to see how they shape the future of the Buffalo Bills.