AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utes in top-6 for in-state prospect Jeffrey Bassa

Ryan Kostecka

The month of June has been very kind to Utah when it comes to the 2021 class.

After securing commits from three prospects, including soon to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Florida, Utah was able to jump up to No. 9 in the Pac-12.

The Utes then began July with a bang when three-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan out of Texas announced his commitment to Utah on the first, all without ever visiting the campus beforehand.

The good news kept on coming when two days after Nathan's commitment, three-star in-state prospect Jeffrey Bassa dropped his top-6 — And sure enough, the Utes were right in the mix.

Bassa is one of the top prospects on the board, not only because his potential is through the roof, but because the Utes must get better at keeping the top in-state prospects in the state.

He has yet to announce when his final decision will be, but with him already being on Utah's campus multiple times, the Utes should be in this one right till the end.

JEFFREY BASSA
*3-star, Athlete
*6-foot-1, 198-pounds
*Kearns High School — Salt Lake City, UT

Bassa is one of Utah's top priorities, and for good reason. He's the top-ranked athlete in the state and has as much potential as anybody to succeed at the next level.

While he's listed as an athlete, I think he's best suited as a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level. It's a position that's being utilized in the NFL right now like Tyrann Mathieu and Derwin James, or even former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons.

He already pops off as somebody with good size and athleticism, particularly in a shortened area which would make him ideal for that hybrid role. He'll put on good weight in college and could become an absolute nightmare on defense as a swiss army knife, something that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would love to have.

Bassa is still slightly raw in terms of development, but it's also because he hasn't really had to designate a position as of yet. Once he does, I fully expect him to thrive and begin ti tap into his potential.

Utah has stayed strong on his recruitment, and despite an initial push by Oklahoma State, the Utes are right there for Bassa's services. Getting him on campus again and being the hometown school would be huge steps — but what would hurt even worse is losing him to another Pac-12 school like Oregon or Arizona.

The Utes did add three safeties in last seasons recruiting class, headlined by 4* prospect Nate Ritchie. But they don't have anyone to fill out that hybrid role and Bassa's athleticism would make him an intriguing fit.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Utah DC Morgan Scalley escape real punishment?

Following an independent investigation, Utah has elected to retain the services of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley following his use of a racial slur in 2013

Ryan Kostecka

by

PrincessP

Crucial Utah 2021 prospect Jabez Tinae set to announce decision on Sunday

In what could be a huge recruiting win for Utah, four-star wide receiver Jabez Tinae out of Washington is set to announce his college decision on Sunday evening

Ryan Kostecka

Should college basketball be pushed back to January?

It appears they're going to try and move forward with college football this season, but some are now calling for a delayed start to college basketball

Ryan Kostecka

Larry Scott: Chances of college football taking place now 'more perilous'

According to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, the recent rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the country is making college football less likely than in recent weeks

Ryan Kostecka

Ex-Ute Ryan Lacy doubles down following Morgan Scalley decision

After news broke yesterday that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would stay in his role, former Ute Ryan Lacy doubled down on Scalley's use of a racial slur directed at him in 2008

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-6 for 3-star OL Noah Pulealii out of California

Noah Pulealii is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5, 310-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Utah lands commitment from 3-star WR Deamikkio Nathan

Sticking with its recruiting theme, Utah went into the state of Texas and plucked out 3-star Deamikkio Nathan, a WR who's is high on potential and could be a difference maker

Ryan Kostecka

Read entire letter from Utah AD Mark Harlan and HC Kyle Whittingham

Following the conclusion of the investigation by Husch Blackwell, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and head coach Kyle Whitingham penned a letter regarding their decision

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Morgan Scalley will stay as Defensive Coordinator

Following the conclusion of the investigation by Husch Blackwell, Utah announces that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain in his role, but not without consequences

Ryan Kostecka

Is Utah's relationship with Under Armour in trouble?

After reports that Under Armour was attempting to terminate its contracts with UCLA and Cal, many were left wondering what that meant for Utah and its contract with the company

Ryan Kostecka