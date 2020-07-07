Utes in top-8 for 2021 WR prospect Jimmy Valsin out of Texas

Utah has been blazing hot on the recruiting trail this past month, locking up four commits since the start of June.

But it hasn't been completely smooth sailing. One of Utah's top prospects on its board was four-star wide receiver Jabez Tinae out of Washington. Tinae committed to the hometown Huskies on Sunday, leaving Utah to change course.

That leaves Valsin, not just as a second resort but something like option 1a now.

The good news for Utah is that Valsin included the Utes in his top-8, and he appears high on the Utes, especially with the additions of soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks and fellow Texas-native Deamikkio Nathan's commitment to the Utes.

There is no official date as to when Valsin expects to commit, and he also said that his recruitment is still open. But it's expected that Valsin will take his official trips once the recruiting dead period lifts on Sept. 1, so Utah getting him onto campus will be key.

JIMMY VALSIN

*3-star, Wide Receiver

*6-foot-3, 180-pounds

*Bowie High School — Arlington, Texas

Valsin is an intriguing prospect as he possesses rare dual-sport capabilities — he also stars in track and field in the 100-meters, 200-meters and relays. The natural athleticism is there as he possesses top end speed that blends beautifully with his height and ability to high-point the football.

There is a lot to like about his upside but he is still somewhat raw as a wide receiver. He's much better as a straight-line speed guy rather than a guy who's going to create separation coming in and out of breaks during routes.

He's also pretty thin at 180 pounds, so bulking up to 190 while also trying to become a crisper route runner is somewhat tough to do. But if the right college lifting program can get him to do that, he has the potential to shine.

Valsin has released a top-8, which included Utah, but his recruitment is still open. There's no perceived favorite as of now so the Utes are very much alive, and a bigger receiver who can take the top off of defenses is a nice commodity to have.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball.

