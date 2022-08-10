Video: Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is focused on making plays and securing a spot during fall camp

Another incredibly talented member of the class of 2022, wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor has already gathered some attention thanks to a TikTok that captured an incredible play he made this past week. As he continues to try and establish a name for himself, Mbanasor is focused on learning what he can from the vets and earning a spot this fall.

A three-star recruit from Pflugerville, TX, Mbanasor knew nothing about Utah before stepping on campus. However, after making his official visit and meeting with the coaches, the program quickly felt like home.

"I didn't know anything about Utah when they first offered me. But when I took my official visit, it felt like right when I stepped in here, it felt like home. The coaching staff, coach Bump, coach Whittingham, coach Ludwig, they had the trust in me to obviously offer me, so it was a no brainer for me to come here," Mbanasor said.

Now on campus, the young freshman has been busy acclimating to the college level and trying to make plays during camp. According to Mbanasor, the pace is a lot different from high school and everybody is a talented athlete.

"Its a different pace, it's way different than high school," He said. "It's constant movement, constant learning everything. It's an art. So, I'm just trying to get it down and just get ready for the season honestly."

"Everybody can play. It's not high school. Everybody can play. You've just got to really grind, make plays, and just keep moving forward honestly," Mbanasor added.

As for making plays, Mbanasor has got to work right away and has been turning a lot of heads. This past week, Mbanasor starred in a TikTok video where he absolutely mossed a defender and showed everyone what he is capable of early in his career.

"It was a go-ball of course. I didn't really expect to catch it but it was a close catch. I got my foot inbounds but I was just trying to make plays for the coaches really...[what helps me make those plays are] my frame number one, and I can run as well. I have a good amount of jumping ability so that always helps," Mbanasor said.

As many are aware, the wide receiving core is looking for contributions outside of their two primary receivers Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis. While those two are more than up for the challenge of leading the group, they'll still need a few others to step up and make plays. Despite his young age, Mbanasor is quickly emerging as someone who could secure a spot which has become his primary focus.

"[By the end of fall camp I want to] secure a spot. Secure a spot for the season and just keep being consistent. Show the coaches that I am trustworthy. Just help the team make plays...make myself better and make the team better...I just want a good spot with this big group of guys and vets for their last year. I want to be a part of that honestly," Mbanasor explained.

With just a few weeks left until the season kicks off in Gainesville, Mbanasor is putting himself in a good position to compete for a spot. Not only does he present a big target with a massive catch radius and the speed to go along with it, but he clearly possesses the work ethic and mindset to achieve his goals.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes