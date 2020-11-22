SI.com
Watch Utah Postgame Interviews Following Loss To USC

Ryan Kostecka

It wasn't the start Utah was hoping for. But at least they got to play a game in the 2020 college football season.

"It was a disappointing game," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame. "A lot of positives, however, especially on the defense side. Our defense played scrappy. The run defense was solid. We need to clean some things up on the pass game. But, really, we had some pretty good performances from a lot of the guys who hadn't played much football for us, if any."

Following a 33-17 loss to No. 19 USC late Saturday night, the Utes will now have a week to regroup before they're scheduled to travel south to face Arizona State. However, that game is in serious doubt according to Whittingham considering the Sun Devils have been decimated by a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

Washington State is currently experience its own COVID-19 outbreak, already having to cancel Saturday's game with Stanford and putting into doubt this upcoming weekend's game against Washington.

It's highly likely should the Cougars have to cancel that the Utes would then face the Huskies on either Saturday or Sunday, depending on when the cancellations occur.

But before any of that can take place, Utah must first regroup following its loss as it has some serious work to do on both sides of the ball.

You can watch below the postgame interviews featuring quarterback Jake Bentley, linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell and Whittingham...

