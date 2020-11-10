SI.com
Week 10 AP Poll: Notre Dame And Florida Get Statement Victories

Ryan Kostecka

Everyone is now playing — well almost everyone.

Apart from the Pac-12 having two games canceled this past weekend, every Power 5 team now has at least one game under their belt. So for the first time all season, the most recent AP Poll has as been able to evaluate every team and rank them as correctly as possible.

Some major highlights include No. 2 Notre Dame shocking the college football world with a 47-40 double-overtime home victory over No. 4 Clemson. Florida also shocked the college football world, albeit in a slightly different manner — the No. 6 Gators blasted No. 12 Georgia, who fell seven spots.

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) readies for the snap in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes.
Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) readies for the snap in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes.Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Indiana has to be the biggest surprise, especially after dismantling Michigan 38-21. The Hoosiers have victories over Penn State and the Wolverines, with their victory over Michigan knocking the Wolverines out of the rankings to the point where they aren't receiving any votes.

Alabama takes over the top spot in the rankings after a bye week — and could get another win as their matchup with LSU is in jeopardy due to COVID-19 cases. Notre Dame jumps to No. 2 while Ohio State stays put at No. 3 — although many around the country think the Buckeyes are the top team. Clemson and Texas A&M, whose lone loss was to the Crimson Tide, round out the top-5.

Florida, after its big win, checks in at No. 6, followed by Cincinnati, BYU, Miami and Indiana. Both BYU and Cincinnati are in the running for the guaranteed spot in the New Years Six Bowls from the Group of 5. The Cougars, who have the nation's best record at 8-0, have the easier route as the Bearcats must still play a conference title game.

Oregon is the top ranked Pac-12 team, checking in at No. 11 after its 35-14 victory over Stanford. Georgia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Coastal Carolina round out the top-15.

USC is the other Pac-12 ranked, checking in at No. 20 following its come from behind win over Arizona State on Saturday. Utah, Washington, Arizona State and Cal are the other conference teams receiving votes.

This week's matchup feature no top-25 games, with the best coming in Notre Dame-Boston College and Ohio State-Maryland matchups. How do the Fighting Irish bounce back against a good Boston College that nearly knocked off Clemson the week before? And how do the Buckeyes deal with their toughest game of the season against a hot and feisty Maryland team?

