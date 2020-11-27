SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Week 4 Pac-12 Predictions: How Does Rivalry Week Shake Things Up?

Ryan Kostecka

Week 4 of the Pac-12 season is upon us, and that means its not only Thanksgiving week but it's "rivalry" week as well. The conference has two in-state rivalries taking place when No. 15 Oregon 45-minutes north to face Oregon State while Stanford travels across the Bay Bridge to face Cal.

And then in a Saturday night primetime showing, Utah squares off against Washington in a meeting featuring two teams that has developed some sort of rivalry after four of their last five meetings have resulted in one score games. Utah is just 1-4 in those games, winning 33-28 last season in Seattle.

Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) and defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) combine to tackle Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado also lucked out after nearly missing its second game of the season despite being fully healthy. After USC pulled out on Thanksgiving day due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Buffaloes have rebounded and will in return host San Diego State on Saturday afternoon.

SEASON RECORD
14-3 — I went a perfect 4-0 last week, albeit incorrectly predicted the way the Oregon-UCLA and Utah-USC games would go. While I had both the Ducks and Trojans winning, I figured the Utes would put up a much bigger fight against USC rather than the way the Bruins did against Oregon.

Here are my Pac-12 predictions for the five conference games taking place this weekend...

Nov 14, 2020; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Stanford Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Cal (0-2) vs. Stanford (0-2)
Time: 2:30 p.m. MT (Friday)
TV: FOX
Without a doubt, 'The Big Game' has lost its flavor due to both teams entering winless. But that doesn't mean this game doesn't matter, as a loss would eliminate the loser from postseason play while a win would keep hope alive for a possible bowl game. Stanford was on an eight-game winning streak in the series until the Golden Bears won 24-20 last year.

I fully expect head coach Justin Wilcox and Cal to to make last year's victory the beginning of a streak come away with the win. Stanford quarterback Davis Mills keeps it close but Cal quarterback Chase Garbers accounts for three scores and is ready to take advantage of a struggling Stanford defense. Stanford has no answer for Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford who scores in the first and fourth quarters for the win.

Prediction: Cal 31 — Stanford 27

Nov 15, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) scores a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at the Rose Bowl.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Oregon (3-0) vs. Oregon State (1-2)
Time: 5:30 p.m. MT (Friday)
TV: ESPN
The 'Civil War' — it's actually looking at being renamed something different — is going to be interesting. 

USATSI_15222059_168386753_lowres

Oregon enters the game undefeated as the Pac-12's best chance of getting into the College Football Playoffs, but all three victories have been less-than-impressive. The offense shows spurts of being dominant while the defense is giving up far too many big plays to be effective. Oregon State is coming off its first win of the season, but have been highly competitive in all three games thus far as running back Jermar Jefferson has been unstoppable thus far.

The Ducks have won the past three meetings by an average score of 49-12, but I expect this contest to be much closer. The Beavers will have to be creative in their play-calling as they won't be able to just line up and have Jefferson run down Oregon's throat. 

Even with the creativity, the Ducks have too much talent on either side of the ball. Quarterback Tyler Shough has been very good thus far and this team rarely makes mistakes. They have weapons all over the field and I expect the defense, which was young, to continue to improve. Oregon State keeps it close in the beginning before the Ducks fly away with the game in the second half as Shough throws for four scores and adds another on the ground.

Prediction: Oregon 45 — Oregon State 24

Nov 21, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) is defended by California Golden Bears corner back Josh Drayden (20) during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado (2-0) vs. San Diego State (3-2)
Time: 3 p.m. MT (Saturday)
TV: Pac-12 Network
It was almost a disastrous weekend for the Buffaloes as their game with USC was canceled on Thanksgiving day. It would've been the second week in a row Colorado couldn't play despite being fully healthy as last week's contest against Arizona State was canceled. But they rebounded as San Diego State, who was searching for an opponent as well, agreed to make the trip on short notice.

Nov 14, 2020; Stanford, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Jarek Broussard (23) drags Stanford Cardinal safety Noah Wiliams as he gets extra yardage during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game at Stanford Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado has gotten off to a great start as the offense is far better than expected. Running back Jarek Broussard is averaging 154 rushing yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. Quarterback Sam Noyer is averaging 256 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and three total touchdowns per game for an offense putting up 41.5 points per game.

The Aztecs enter Saturday coming off a narrow loss to undefeated Nevada last weekend. The offense wants to run the ball, averaging 246 yards per game as Greg Bell averages 113 yards per game.

The Buffaloes, especially in the cold weather, should roll to an easy victory. I expect the offense to get going early on and the defense load the box and force the Aztecs to win through the air. Colorado will head into its final two games of the season undefeated after demolishing the Aztecs on Saturday.

Prediction: Colorado 52 — San Diego State 20

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sam Noyer (4) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Washington (2-0) vs. Utah (0-1)
Time: 5:30 p.m. (Saturday)
TV: ABC
It may not officially be a rivalry game but the games between the Utes and Huskies have been jam-packed with action and always coming down to the wire. Four of their past five meetings, including one in the 2018 Pac-12 championship game, have been decided by one score or less. Unfortunately for Utah, they've lost four of those five battles, ending their four-game losing streak with a 33-28 win last season.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Hunter Echols (31) while running up the field during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. USC Trojans won 33-17.
Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

In last week's loss to USC, the Utes offensive line was atrocious and it led to USC controlling the line of scrimmage. Utah cannot have that happen again as the Huskies have been known for their success in the trenches. 

This is going to be a close game as I believe Utah makes a massive jump from its first to its second game, however I don't know if it'll be enough to take down a Washington team playing well.

Utah finds more success on offense as the offensive line holds it own, and the defense continues to see improvement. But Washington is playing better right now and that eventually leads to the win at home. Washington uses a big third quarter and then forces a Jake Bentley interception in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

Prediction: Washington 30 — Utah 24

Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) stands on the field during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA (1-2) vs. Arizona (0-2)
Time: 6 p.m. MT (Saturday)
TV: FOX
The Bruins found something last week when they nearly pulled off the massive upset up in Eugene. They should get a big boost with the return of Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback while the defense is slowly making strides.

Nov 15, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs in the second half against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona looked good against USC in its season opener two weeks ago but then got absolutely demolished by Washington last week, trailing 37-0 at the half. The offense can explode in bursts, scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter to make it respectable.

UCLA gets to .500 on the season when Saturday is over as the offense puts up big number. Thompson-Robinson scores four total touchdowns and Demetric Felton adds two more as the Bruins score early and often for the win. Arizona attempts to make it respectable in the second quarter and early third, but it's not enough in the end.

Prediction: UCLA 48 — Arizona 24

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Must Incorporate Passing Game More Against Washington

Now taking the reigns of the offense, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and quarterback Jake Bentley must take advantage of the talented pass-catchers and make them a priority this weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Alex Smith Ready To Shine In Primetime Thanksgiving Game

Alex Smith's journey will come full circle when he takes the field as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

Ryan Kostecka

Washington Still The Same Team As Old Despite New Quarterback

When Utah travels faces Washington on Saturday night, the Utes know exactly what to expect despite a change at quarterback — a fast, physical and opportunistic defense and an offense that does just enough

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 12

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means family, food and football. Alex Smith and Washington have a huge NFC East showdown with Bradlee Anae, Francis Bernard and Dallas

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 11 Of The NFL Season?

After making his return to the NFL, former Utah kicker Matt Gay served a cold dish of revenge against when his 40-yd field goal gave his current team (LA Rams) the win over his former team (Tampa Bay).

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB Forced To Cancel First Two Non-Conference Games

The Utah women's basketball program announced that it has canceled games against Southern Utah and Utah Valley due a positive COVID-19 case and the subsequent contact tracing and quarantine

Ryan Kostecka

Utah To Travel North And Face Washington On Saturday Night

After news broke that Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pac-12 rebounded and now Utah will travel north to face Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Arizona State Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The Pac-12 conference announced on Tuesday evening that the Utah-Arizona State game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has completely ravaged the Sun Devils program

Ryan Kostecka

Jake Bentley 'The Guy' Moving Forward For Utah Football

With Cameron Rising out for the season with an injury, Utah quarterback Jake Bentley saw action early against USC. Moving forward, he will be 'the guy' now according to head coach Kyle Whittingham

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Adds First Commitment Of 2022 Class With QB JP Zamora

Utah's good luck on the recruiting trail of late has continued with the 2022 class as three-star quarterback JP Zamora out of Chiawana High School in Pasco, WA is its first commit of the 2022 class

Ryan Kostecka