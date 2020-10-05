Week 5 AP Poll: Big names continue to fall following upsets

When six of the top 15 teams in the nation feel on Saturday, it meant a massive shakeup in the weekly AP Poll — and with it came five teams dropping out of the top 25 and five more entering.

LSU, UCF, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A & M all fell this past weekend, with the Sooners and Knights completely falling from the rankings.

Auburn and Texas A & M, although they got thoroughly outplayed, fell to Georgia and Alabama, respectively, two of the top three teams in the country.

Clemson remains the top team in the nation following a 41-23 victory over Virginia. The Tigers took home 52 first-place votes, while Alabama finished with eight first-place votes and the No. 2 ranking in the country. The Crimson Tide took down Texas A & M 52-24 in convincing fashion.

Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Georgia, who defeated Auburn 27-6, No. 4 Florida, led by Heisman candidates Kyle Track and Kyle Pitts, and No. 5 Notre Dame, who shutout South Florida 52-0.

Knocking on the door of the top five is Ohio State, ranked No. 6 and received the final two first-place votes from the committee. The Buckeyes have yet to play a game this year, and will start the season in two weeks.

Oregon, despite not taking the field this season, moved up two to No. 12 and is the lone representative for the Pac-12.

USC currently sits at No. 27 and Utah is at No. 33, while Arizona State and Washington are the other conference teams receiving votes.

There are four games this upcoming week between ranked teams, highlighted by a top-10 showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami and a top-15 showdown between No. 3 Georgia and No. 14 Tennessee.

