Week 5 Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington Top Dawg; Ducks Drop

After trailing 21-0 at the half and coming from behind to takedown Utah, Washington has emerged as the top dawg in the Pac-12 — Especially after Oregon fell to hated-rival Oregon State

After entering the Thanksgiving weekend as the Pac-12's best chance to make a run at the College Football Playoff, Oregon will now be lucky to make the Pac-12 championship game.

In their biggest win in the past five years, Oregon State took down No. 23 Oregon by coming from behind and scoring on a touchdown run by Chance Nolan with 33 seconds left.

That loss means the Ducks no longer control their own fate regarding the Pac-12 championship game — they must win their final two games of the season, including the finale against Washington.

Speaking of Washington, the Huskies have taken over the top spot in our weekly power rankings after overcoming a 21-0 halftime deficit to takedown Utah 24-21. The Huskies now control their own fate in the Pac-12 north, with a date against either USC or Colorado most likely waiting in the conference title game.

With that being said, here are the Week 5 Pac-12 Power Rankings... All times MST

1.) No. 22 WASHINGTON (3-0)

Last Result: 24-21 win over Utah

Up Next: vs. Stanford, 2 p.m., FOX

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) catches a touchdown pass against Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Jimmy Lake has done a phenomenal job in his first year taking over for Chris Peterson, leading Washington to an undefeated record and the inside route to the Pac-12 title game. Armed with another stellar defense and a freshman quarterback who gets better every week, the Huskies are the favorites to emerge in the Pac-12 north division.

Washington overcame a 21-point halftime deficit when Dylan Morris found tight end Cade Otton on a 16-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game to get the win. Otton finished with 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

2.) No. 20 USC (3-0)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: vs. Washington State (Sunday), 5:30 p.m., FS1

Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans sit alone atop first place in the Pac-12 south despite not playing last weekend in a massive showdown with undefeated Colorado for division supremacy. The game was declared a 'no contest' after USC was unable to meet the minimum requirements for players due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

USC has a showdown with Washington State this weekend, a game that's been pushed back until Sunday to give the Cougars a chance to field a full team after their own COVID-19 outbreak.

3.) COLORADO (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12)

Last Result: 20-10 win over San Diego State

Up Next: @ Arizona, 5 p.m., FS1



Nov 28, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jaylon Jackson (10) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes lost a great opportunity to make a statement last weekend with a game against USC. After it was canceled, they rebounded with a contest against San Diego State, set three days prior to kickoff.

Jarek Broussard led the Buffaloes with 31 carries for 124 yards while quarterback Sam Noyer ran and threw for a score. Nate Landman was an absolute monster on defense, finishing with three sacks and three tackles for loss to earn Pac-12 defensive player of the week. Carson Wells added a sack and four tackles for loss.

4.) OREGON STATE (2-2)

Last Result: 41-38 win over No. 23 Oregon

Up Next: @ Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN



Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

In their biggest win in the past five years, Oregon State came from behind on a touchdown run by Nolan with 33 seconds left to takedown hated-rival Oregon last Friday.

Jermar Jefferson was unstoppable for Oregon State, racking up 226 yards and two touchdowns on just 29 carries — he is now ranked second in the nation with 168.75 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia — who's unavailable this weekend with a hamstring injury — threw for 263 yards and a score.

The Beavers will look to capitalize on their momentum when Jefferson and co. go up against the nation's No. 7 ranked rush defense in Utah.

5.) No. 23 OREGON (3-1)

Last Result: 41-38 loss to Oregon State

Up Next: @ Cal, 5 p.m., ESPN



Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks took a 31-19 lead entering the fourth quarter after quarterback Tyler Shough found Hunter Kampmoyer with a four-yard touchdown pass. But the final 15 minutes belonged to the Beavers, outscoring Oregon 22-7 in the frame.

Shough threw for 285 yards and two scores while the running game racked up 183 yards and three scores. But ultimately they were done in by three turnovers, all of which came from Shough (two interceptions and a fumble).

The Ducks still control their own fate, but they have to win out, including a victory over the Huskies on Dec. 12.

6.) UCLA (2-2)

Last Result: 27-10 win over Arizona

Up Next: @ Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Nov 28, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Brittain Brown (28) falls into the end zone to score touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

With quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson still sidelined, the Bruins turned to backup Chase Griffin and he didn't disappoint. Although his stats weren't incredible, Griffin didn't turn the ball over but a touchdown pass to Brittain Brown early in the second quarter gave UCLA a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Demetric Felton was once again a star for the Bruins, racking up 206 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as another 24 yards through the air. Brown added 98 total yards and two scores.

UCLA will now face an Arizona State squad that hasn't played in a month due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

7.) WASHINGTON STATE (1-1)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: @ No. 20 USC (Sunday), 5:30 p.m., FS1



Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the the past two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, the Cougars return to action against the top team in the south.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura has been good in his freshman year, with Renard Bell and Travell Harris combining for 32 catches and 419 yards. There's also a great chance that star running back Max Borghi returns this week after missing the first two games of the year with back issues.

8.) UTAH (0-2)

Last Result: 24-21 loss to No. 22 Washington

Up Next: vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN



Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being winless on the season, both of Utah's losses are against the top two teams in the rankings.

After struggling on offense in the opener against USC, the Utes came out on fire in the first half against Washington. Quarterback Jake Bentley and running back Devin Brumfield each had rushing touchdowns, and then Bentley found Bryan Thompson for a 13-yard TD pass with 42 seconds left in the second quarter. The Utes led 21-0 at the half before failing to show up over the final 30 minutes and give up 24 unanswered points to the Huskies.

It doesn't get much easier for the Utes as Oregon State and Jefferson come to the mountains for a #Pac12AfterDark special.

9.) STANFORD (1-2)

Last Result: 24-23 win over Cal

Up Next: @ No. 22 Washington, 2 p.m., FOX

November 27, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal players celebrate with The Stanford Axe after the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford won the annual 'Big Game' when it blocked a Cal extra point after the Golden Bears scored a touchdown with 58 seconds to play, giving the Cardinal a one point victory.

Austin Jones led Stanford with 85 yards rushing and two scores while quarterback Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a score.

It doesn't get much easier for the Cardinal as they'll travel to Washington to face the Huskies this weekend, still needing two wins over its final three games to have a chance a bowl eligibility.

10.) ARIZONA STATE (0-1)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Sun Devils haven't played a game in a month, having four weeks to stir over how they blew a 13-point lead with less than three minutes left in their season-opening loss to USC.

After a massive COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined the team for the past three weeks, Arizona State is finally healthy and ready get its season underway. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of the bright young stars in the conference, and a team full of talented freshmen playmakers could help the Sun Devils rocket up these rankings.

11.) CAL (0-3)

Last Result: 24-23 loss to Stanford

Up Next: vs. No. 23 Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPN

November 27, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) runs the football against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing by seven entering the fourth quarter, the game remained that way until the Golden Bears took over with one last chance to tie the game. Chris Brown Jr. gave Cal that opportunity when he scored on three-yard run 58 seconds to play. But Stanford blocked the ensuing PAT, effectively ending the comeback.

Chase Garbers led Cal with two touchdown passes on 151 yards passing while Damien Moore ran for 121 yards on 10 carries to pace the ground game. Cal outplayed the Cardinal for the majority of the game, outgaining the Cardinal 392-300 in total yards but were ultimately done in by two turnovers.

The road doesn't get any easier to picking up their first victory as the Golden Bears will now play a pissed off Oregon squad.

12.) ARIZONA (0-3)

Last Result: 27-10 loss to UCLA

Up Next: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m., FS1

Nov 28, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) grabs his shoulder after getting hit on the first play of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Kevin Sumlin better find a way to turn things around in the desert after a winless start more than halfway through the season.

Coming off a 17-point loss to the Bruins, Arizona will now face Colorado and look to play spoiler for the Buffaloes and their magical season.

The Wildcats have good pieces in place with quarterback Grant Gunnell, running back Gary Brightwell and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III — but the defense is still a work in progress.

