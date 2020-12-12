Week 6 Pac-12 Predictions: Two South Division Games Take Center Stage

With the Pac-12 north division champ uncertain due to Washington's COVID-19 outbreak, Pac-12 south rivalry games Utah-Colorado and UCLA-USC take center stage for the division title

It's the final weekend of the "regular" season for Pac-12 teams, and in fitting fashion no team has clinched their respective division championship.

Washington and Oregon were expected to play this weekend to determine the north division champion. But due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Huskies program, that game has been called off.

With the cancelation, Washington is expected to win the division — But due to the outbreak, it's unknown whether or not the Huskies will be able to field a team for the conference title game next weekend. One would expect the Ducks to then take their place, but due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the season, Colorado and USC could meet in the title game.

The Trojans and Buffaloes had their game canceled from two weeks ago, and both enter this weekend undefeated. Colorado has the tougher of the two matchups, facing a good Utah team at home while USC hosts Chip Kelly and the revived UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

If both teams win, they'll be undefeated and the Pac-12 could very well put them into the title game. But a loss by either one of them opens up a door for Oregon — only if Washington is unable to play.

That's why the next 24 hours are sure to be full of shockers, surprises and fireworks within the conference.

21-7 — Like most everyone else, I figured both the Ducks and Huskies would take home the victories and set the stage for a dramatic finish to the season. But both went down in shocking fashion, still setting the stage for their perceived showdown.

I picked the other four games correctly, with the UCLA-Arizona State result the only truly close prediction.

Here are my Pac-12 predictions for the five conference games taking place this weekend...

Arizona (0-4) vs. Arizona State (0-2)

Time: 5 p.m. MT (Friday)

TV: ESPN

I think this is the week that Arizona State, who's played the fewest games of any team in the nation, finally puts it all together and gets its first win of the season.

Arizona isn't a very good team and Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels takes advantage of a leaky Wildcats defense. He accounts for over 300 total yards and four touchdowns in the win. Running back DeaMonte Trayanum goes off after Arizona surrendered 301 yards to Colorado's Jarek Broussard last week.

Arizona State jumps all over the Wildcats early on, but it's short lived as Arizona's Grant Gunnell and Gary Brightwell find a rhythm on offense and make the score respectable at the half.

But the final 30 minutes belongs to the Sun Devils. Arizona turns it over twice and Arizona State wins in a rout, eventually leading to the firing of Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin amidst Arizona's winless season.

Prediction: Arizona State 38 — Arizona 13

No. 21 Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. Utah (1-2)

Time: 10 a.m. MT

TV: FOX

This is a tough choice due to the inconsistent nature of both teams...

Utah has been dominant in the first half the past two games while Colorado has been a second half team for much of the year, not giving up any points after the break the past two games.

This is going to be a close game but in big games, Utah quarterback Jake Bentley has risen to the occasion and I think he does again. He accounts for three total touchdowns as the Buffaloes load up to stop the run game and this time, the Utes don't take their foot off the pedal in the second half.

Colorado keeps it close with some big runs by Broussard and play-action passes, but this time Utah's defense gets a huge fourth quarter turnover and capitalizes with a touchdown to seal the victory.

Prediction: Utah 24 — Colorado 20

Washington State (1-2) vs. California (1-3)

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: FOX

The Golden Bears are coming off their biggest (and only) win of the season when they shocked Oregon last week. Meanwhile, the Cougars got blasted by USC last week, falling behind 35-0 midway through the second quarter.

It's unknown if last week was a bad showing by the Ducks or just Cal finally playing up to its expectations. I'm willing to gamble and say the Golden Bears found something last week and that success continues against the Cougars.

The offense finds a rhythm early and puts up points before Washington State stages a second half rally. But Cal gets a big stop in the fourth quarter and quarterback Chase Barbers connects with wide receiver Keko Crawford for a big play that gives the Golden bears the victory.

Prediction: Cal 27 — Washington State 24

UCLA (3-2) vs. No. 15 USC (4-0)

Time: 5:30 p.m. MT

TV: ABC

The annual 'So Cal Showdown' will have a lot on the line this season with USC having the opportunity to win the south division crown with a victory over the Bruins.

The Trojans have had an up-and-down first three games, before putting it all together last week against Washington State. Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for five touchdowns, four of which to Amon-Ra St. Brown (all in the first quarter). Meanwhile the Bruins are in sort of a resurgent year in Kelly's third season at the helm, holding off an Arizona State rally last weekend to get to over .500.

USC has been inconsistent for much of the season, but what it did last week against Washington State was special. The Trojans build off that and take down the Bruins to book their spot in the conference title game.

Prediction: USC 38 — UCLA 27

Oregon State (2-3) vs. Stanford (2-2)

Time: 8 p.m. MT

TV: ESPNU

After last week's rally against Utah came up short, Oregon State gets a massive boost from the return of star running back Jermar Jefferson — who missed last week's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Cardinal are coming off a win over Washington. After jumping out to a 24-3 lead at the half, Stanford hung out for the win.

Jefferson's return, especially when compared with the dual-threat capabilities of quarterback Chance Nolan is too much for the Cardinal. Jefferson records 150+ yards and two scores while Nolan adds another touchdown in the win. Stanford keeps it close behind the play of quarterback Davis Mills but they're shut out in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Oregon State 30 — Stanford 27

