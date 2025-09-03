What Devon Dampier's impressive debut means for Utah QB's Heisman Trophy case
When the first betting odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy dropped over the summer, there were nearly two dozen names ahead of Utah junior quarterback Devon Dampier.
Just a few days after Dampier's debut in a Utes uniform, that list was essentially cut in half.
Following an impressive showing against UCLA, in which he posted one of the highest completion percentages of Week 1 while leading his team to a 33-point win, Dampier catapulted himself into the top 10 contenders for college football's most prominent award, based on the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel listed Dampier at +1800 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, putting him in a select group of talented quarterbacks also seeking to take home the award leading up to Dampier's encore performance against Cal Poly on Saturday.
Not many — outside of maybe Kurt Benkert and other diehard fans of the sport — were buying Dampier stock heading into the Utes' season opener; ESPN Bet had him at 60-1 (+6000) odds to win the Heisman when it released its preseason betting markets in August. That, despite Dampier entering the season as just one of five Division I players to ever record at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season, putting him in an exclusive club consisting of Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.
Maybe the lack of attention surrounding Dampier's arrival in Salt Lake City stemmed from the fact East Coast viewers weren't keen on staying up late to watch him torch Mountain West defenses at New Mexico last season. Perhaps it was the spotty touchdown-interception ratio he finished his sophomore season with (12 touchdowns, 12 interceptions); or it could've simply been the fact he attended a Group of 5 school without the luster a power conference program boasts.
Whatever the reasons were for Dampier being overlooked by the majority of the national media going into the season, all it took was one highly-efficient and productive outing against a Big Ten team on the road to change that narrative.
Dampier was in full control of the Utes' offense against the Bruins, completing 21-of-25 pass attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to leading Utah with 87 rushing yards on 16 carries and another score with his legs.
The electric performance had X users praising Dampier on social media, including one former NFL quarterback who called his shot on Dampier's Heisman candidacy back in June.
"No one wanted to listen to me months ago," Benkert wrote Saturday night in a reply to an X post from Matt Leinhart comparing Dampier to another former Heisman winner, Murray. "Dampier is the TRUTH."
Top 10 Heisman Trophy odds
- Garret Nussmeier (LSU): +800
- Carson Beck (Miami): +950
- LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina): +1000
- Cade Klubnik (Clemson): +1400
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +1400
- Arch Manning (Texas): +1400
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +1700
- John Mateer (Oklahoma): +1700
- Devon Dampier (Utah): +1800
- Jackson Arnold (Auburn): +2000
History of Heisman Trophy winners' preseason odds
Just because Dampier was a long shot in the preseason doesn't mean his Heisman candidacy is illegitimate for the remaining 11 games on Utah's schedule. Colorado's Travis Hunter was listed at +3500 odds heading into his record-breaking 2024 campaign, while then-Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was favored above everyone at +750 odds. CJ Stroud was the clear preseason favorite in 2022, only for Caleb Williams to take home the award after opening with +800 odds.
Given how many signal-callers are in contention for this year's Heisman, Dampier will likely be compared to his counterparts throughout the season; making for some interesting Saturdays to come this college football season.
Previous Heisman winners and their preseason odds
Odds courtesy of OddsShark
- 2024: Travis Hunter (+3500)
- 2023: Jayden Daniels (+1000)
- 2022: Caleb Williams (+800)
- 2021: Bryce Young (+900)
- 2020: DeVonta Smith (+6600)
- 2019: Joe Burrow (+4000)
- 2018: Kyler Murray (+3000)
- 2017: Baker Mayfield (+700)
- 2016: Lamar Jackson (+10000)
- 2015: Derrick Henry (+2500)
