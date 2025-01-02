What Keanu Tanuvasa said about transferring to rival BYU
Keanu Tanuvasa’s recent decision to transfer from the University of Utah to BYU marked a significant shift in his football career, but it wasn’t the biggest choice he made in the past 24 hours. Tanuvasa not only joined BYU’s 2024 transfer class but also proposed to his girlfriend, Zerin, making it a truly life-changing day for the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle.
Tanuvasa’s football journey has been impressive. During his time at Utah, he played in 24 games, starting 19 of them. As a redshirt sophomore, he contributed 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and four pass breakups in just seven games during Utah’s inaugural Big 12 season in 2024. Known for his physicality and defensive instincts, Tanuvasa was seen as a rising star in Utah’s traditionally dominant defense. In his collegiate career, he amassed 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, and even an interception, solidifying his reputation as a key player.
Initially, Tanuvasa had committed to remaining at Utah, declaring himself a “Utah Man” when the transfer portal opened. However, circumstances shifted, ultimately leading him to BYU — a program he was familiar with from his high school recruitment. BYU had been one of his top choices before he signed with Utah in 2019, but the relationship he maintained with head coach Kalani Sitake played a crucial role in his transfer decision. Their bond was evident after Utah’s narrow one-point loss to BYU in November when Tanuvasa embraced Sitake on the field, signaling a long-standing connection that went beyond the rivalry between the two schools.
Tanuvasa cited BYU’s values and culture as pivotal in his decision. The emphasis on personal growth, faith, and family resonated deeply with him. “I wanted a place that I could really be unapologetically me,” Tanuvasa explained, highlighting how BYU aligned with his beliefs and personality. This connection was instrumental in his choice to leave a program he loved, signifying that his decision was rooted in more than just football.
"They love and learn, which means they love the process and they love their opponent. That's huge," Tanuvasa said. "They really do love the process, and they're willing to learn from every moment, regardless of the win or loss, the bad days and good days. That's something I try to learn in my life. I want to love and learn in everything I do."
Beyond the personal reasons, BYU’s football program presented an opportunity for Tanuvasa to contribute immediately. BYU’s defensive coordinator, Jay Hill, identified the defensive line as an area of need, making Tanuvasa’s arrival particularly impactful. His experience and skills are expected to bolster the Cougars' defense as they look to build on their successful 11-2 season, which concluded with a commanding victory over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
"I already had a value of BYU and their values and their culture over here," Tanuvasa said. "But ultimately within the last month or so, it was nice to connect with the people who reached out once I put my name in the transfer portal. It's been a long-coming decision, something that pulled my heart strings and was difficult to finalize if I even wanted to do. Even entering the portal, there was no predestination; there was just an idea of following what I believed to be right.
"I got calls from across the country, and one of them came from 40 minutes down south. It was nice to be desired and sought by a program like BYU."
For Utah, Tanuvasa’s departure represents a significant loss, creating a void on the defensive front that the Utes must address as they prepare for the 2025 season. However, fans won’t have to wait long to see Tanuvasa back in action against his former teammates. Utah and BYU are set to face off in Provo next fall, setting the stage for a highly anticipated reunion.