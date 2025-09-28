What Utah football players said after Week 5 win over West Virginia
Coming off a tough loss to Texas Tech, the Utah Utes made their first-ever trip to Morgantown and came away with a statement 48-14 win over West Virginia on Saturday.
Devon Dampier threw for a career high four touchdowns, three of which came in the first half, including a 15-play, 94-yard drive to close out the first half with the Utes up 28-0.
Utah emphasized finishing strong all week long, but between Dampier's methodical long drives and Utah's suffocating defense, the fourth quarter was hardly a concern.
Below are some highlights from postgame interviews with Dampier, wide receiver Ryan Davis, and linebacker John Henry Daley:
Devon Dampier on Utah starting strong
"That's the big thing coming in all week, especially finishing the game. That's something I don't think we did on either side of the ball. So finishing was the biggest thing coming into this game and carrying out our energy. We made sure we had more energy than them. That was a big emphasis this week to make sure we came out with energy from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. I thought we did that very well today."
Devon Dampier on career-high four touchdown performance
"I love it. We take whatever the defense gives us and that was what turned out to work for us today. And to see those guys, those guys can get open. We got multiple guys. For our offense to be so dynamic is great."
Devon Dampier on connection with wide receiver Ryan Davis
"I was throwing with Ryan since freshman year. So that kind of build that we've had coming into this, our trust level was really high. He's a guy that works during practice, and it very much translates to the game. So he's a hard worker, for sure."
John Henry Daley on the mindset of the Utah defense
"Coach Whitt said last week we played three and a half quarters of great football and we just need to finish out the fourth quarter. So we went in with that mindset this week to finish out the game, and we did a great job at that. And we plan on continuing to do that in the future."
Devon Dampier on responding after Texas Tech loss
"To use last week as fuel, don't let a team beat you twice. That's the big mentality, especially in the facility. We had a two day rule. As soon as we go over it, we move on to the next game and just focus on our next opponent. We're 0-0 again going into this game."
Devon Dampier on throwing more downfield in this game
"We got the best offensive line in the country, so they hold a lot of time for me. And instead of taking those running lanes, I was able to make a lot more plays just sitting in the pocket today. So that was an emphasis, but we play whatever the defense gives."
Ryan Davis on going into a bye week with a win
"Going into a buy week feels great. I was on the sideline I heard someone say we haven't gone into a bye week in three years with a win. Going into a bye week with a loss kind of stings. It feels good, we got to keep it up, stay consistent, and keep grinding every day, but it definitely feels good."
John Henry Daley on Utah's emphasis on avoiding missed tackles
"We know what we're supposed to do, it's just about executing it and we got the guys at the talent level to execute it. We went back to the basics this week and really honed in on what our job is, doing that play in and play out and I thought we did a great job with it. The score was definitely in our favor this week, shout out to the offense for handling business and we handled business on the defensive side of the ball. It was a great team win, it was a great bounce-back win."