What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said after deciding to step down as head coach following the Las Vegas Bowl

For the first time since his decision to step down as head coach of the Utah football team following the 2025 season was announced, Kyle Whittingham fielded questions from the media about his future plans.

As the Utes continued their preparation for their matchup against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, Whittingham's choice to end his time with the program after 30 years of being on the sidelines in some coaching capacity was the hottest topic, as well as whether the 66-year-old would consider pursuing other options elsewhere.

Whittingham also shared some insights on which Utah players will and won't be available for the bowl game, his thoughts on Nebraska and much more during Thursday's media availability session.

On why he decided to step down after the season

"Well, the program's in a good place right now. As I've said many times after last season just didn't sit right with anybody, particularly me, and so I came back, and fortunately, able to get the ship righted, and everything's on track."

On potentially pursuing other opportunities

"If my phone rings, I'll answer it and we'll see. That's pretty much the process."

"It's a different feel. But like I said, I'm at peace and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome, and people just saying, 'Hey when's this guy gonna leave?' That was not my intention ever, and I hope I didn't do that. I'm sure with some people, I did do that, but, but to me, the timing is right."

On wanting to coach one more game with Utah

"This has been one of my favorite years. The team attitude, the leadership, the work ethic; just the personality in the field, the vibe of the team is outstanding. And having the chance to be around these guys one more month and and go to battle one more time with them was something I wanted to do."

On players who could opt out of playing in the bowl game

"Right now it's just three: our two tackles [Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu] and Logan Fano. And so I would assume — you never know for sure — but I assume that we're in place now and going forward, those will be [the only players opting out]."

"Now, we've had a few walk ons [and] scout team players that have decided to move on and are not with us. Also, we got a handful of guys that are going to go in the portal that are still practicing with us. So as far as not playing in the game, I think that what we have right now is what we're going to the game."

On what he thinks of Nebraska

"They're a typical Big 10 team; got some really good athletes in certain spots, and just exactly what you'd expect from a from a Nebraska football team. They're physical — traditionally, they're very physical and old school and smash mouth and that's what we expect."

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS