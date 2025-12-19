Utah QB Devon Dampier confirms he will play in Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska

The weeks following the college football regular season provide players plenty of time to weigh their NFL draft options against their desire to compete in a bowl game.

In Utah's case, offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, as well as defensive end Logan Fano, decided it was in their best interests to forego the Utes' Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft instead.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, meanwhile, was looking forward to one last ride with his 2025 teammates before calling it a season.

"I chose to finish out this season with my team," Dampier said during a media availability session Thursday. "I'm gonna play in the game. But some people, it's a lot higher stakes; got a couple first rounders and things like that."

'We know those guys love us. They let it be known every day since they've been here, so we still support those guys and they support us."

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham presumed Thursday that the Fano brothers and Lomu would be the only bowl game opt-outs on Utah's side, along with a few walk-ons. Some Utes who announced their transfer portal intentions continued to practice with the team as well.

Dampier confirmed his availability for the Las Vegas Bowl after a historic regular season under center, becoming the first Utes signal-caller to throw for over 2,000 yards and rush for over 600 yards in a single season since Alex Smith accomplished the feat in 2004. Dampier had 2,180 passing yards, a career-high 22 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions after throwing 12 picks last season. He also had 687 rushing yards and seven touchdowns going into Utah's postseason game.

While his intentions for Dec. 31 were made clear, Dampier's status for next season remained somewhat cloudy. He did hint at making an announcement alongside fellow quarterback Byrd Ficklin, though it was postponed after Ficklin's return to the Utes was leaked Dec. 11.

"Y'all going to see," Dampier said when asked if he was coming back for the 2026 campaign. "It's great. I'm very happy to be here."

"[Ficklin and I] were trying to do something special, but his [return] got a little leaked out before we could get to it. But it's coming."

Dampier said during a radio show appearance earlier in December that he was "big on staying" and had "no intentions to leave" the Utes. He also said over the airwaves that he anticipates being named a captain for the 2026 squad, and that he does play a role in recruiting.

Dampier discussed Kyle Whittingham's impending departure from the program and the future outlook with Morgan Scalley set to take over during his media availability session.

On Kyle Whittingham's decision to step down as head coach

"That's a legend. I got a lot of respect for him. I think he's transformed this program. He's made it perfect for [Morgan] Scalley to step in. I'm still excited to still be at Ute."

On Morgan Scalley taking over as head coach

"I'm very confident in Scalley. When I came here on my visit, that was someone I talked to. He let me know the rundown for when his time comes. He had his full belief in me and in my talent, so I'm perfectly fine where I'm at."

On sending Whittingham off with a win

"It means a lot to me. I could try to speak for everybody on the team, but for me, especially, that's a coach that believed in me to come in here after being at New Mexico, and just had a full trust in me, in the offense, to do what we do. And that's just huge respect from him, and just what he's done for this program. This is one only programs in college football where you know what Utes do, you know how they play and you know the mentality. So for him to leave that up, I got to finish well for him."

On whether the program is in better hands than it would be if an outsider was hired

"Most definitely. I think just what's already set here, what's known here; Scalley has been under Whitt. I think Whitt's done a great job of allowing him to demonstrate what a good head coach looks like and I know Scalley is gonna step into it and do what he does."

