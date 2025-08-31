What Utah QB Devon Dampier said after his impressive debut vs. UCLA
Devon Dampier was all smiles following his debut in a Utah football uniform.
The junior quarterback who transferred from New Mexico in the offseason wasted no time in getting comfortable behind the Utes' stout offensive line, leading his squad to a 43-10 victory over UCLA while putting together an efficient stat line through the air and impacting the game with his legs.
Dampier completed 21-of-26 pass attempts, had 206 passing yards and two touchdowns — on top of pacing the Utes with 87 rushing yards. He converted several third downs, which kept Utah's offense in rhythm and helped prevent the Bruins from finding any magic on offense themselves.
Here's what Dampier had to say after the win.
On playing his first game with Utah
"The first time I got to wear that you jersey; it means a lot to this program to be a Ute, so just to be out there with my boys, it was great. I mean, I feel like we're clicking on all cylinders today. We played football at our best today and [we have to] continue to stack the days. There's a lot we can learn from and continue to get better."
On the message Utah's run game sent
"I mean, again, we've been talking about our [offensive] line all preseason, and I think they showed it more than I did. Obviously those holes are there, and regardless of who's running that ball, we're going to get the first down. So I think we showed that we can be very capable of being consistent running the ball."
On his mentality going into the game
"Let's show that Utah can score on offense too; that was the biggest thing talked about last year, so we made it an emphasis that we're gonna play all four quarters and we're gonna put points on the board. So just for us to do that on our side was great."
On his adjustment to Utah after transferring from New Mexico
"I think just the way I'm able to stay in the pocket. A lot of people say there's a 3-second rule for a quarterback; you take about 3 seconds, you should be having to scramble. But our offense, I'm able to chill back there and find a receiver. And so it's a little adjustment, for sure."
On being compared to Kyler Murray
"I think that's awesome, for sure, but what happens in our building; that's the opinion I care about, how my boys view me just as a leader, and how I am on that field so, but I love that. That's awesome."