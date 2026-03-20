What Utah QB Devon Dampier said after the Utes' first spring practice

The Utah football team officially turned its calendar to 2026 on Thursday with the start of spring practices.

For Devon Dampier, getting back on the field gave him ample opportunities to build habits with his new teammates — both on the offensive line and in the receiver room — as he continued to refine his understanding of the new offense being implemented by offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven.

Here's what Dampier had to say about his team's mindset and approach after the first day of spring practice.

On Utah's new offense

"[McGiven's] one of those guys [who] does what's best for the team. He fits the offense around his players, and he starts that off with me, what I do best, and we go from there with our O-line, and then what our receivers do best, and we put them in the best situations possible."

"I've been really happy with the offense. I'm here with a smile on my face, so I'm happy about the process."

On the team's mindset for spring practice

"RSNB — that's what we preach all the time, which is relentless, smart, nasty, ballhawks. We want to be tough minded no matter what the situation is, no matter what the score of the game is. We're going to show you we're the toughest team on the field. That's our mindset coming out here."

On Utah's new wide receiver corps

"Braden Pegan gets a lot of talk about just coming with McGiven, and I think he's been handling the role pretty well. He just got in the leadership council today, so he's showing that leadership in the receiver room and the rest of the new guys are buying in. They're showing what they can do. And the guys already here, they elevate their game as well, so very proud of that group. They're getting better by the day."

On whether it feels different with Morgan Scalley being head coach

"It's all energy, and that's one thing I really love that about Scalley, because that's how I am; to bring energy every day, to be consistent, to want the best out of the team and just knowing how to be smart but also push our team to our full limits. That's what he's doing, and he's doing a great job so far."

On improving his game

"The film is something you can always get better at, knowing what's going on on the field. It's our first time where we got defense truly putting your hands on receivers, and receivers have to get open. So for that connection with me, for that to be there, that's huge for me."

"And just the O-line too, with me being in those meetings with them, just seeing what they do and how they block certain situations, just me knowing what's coming pre snap."