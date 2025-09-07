What Utah QB Devon Dampier said after win vs. Cal Poly
Devon Dampier has made quite an early impression as the starting quarterback of the Utah football team.
After completing a career-high 84% of his passes in his debut, the New Mexico transfer set another personal benchmark the following week in a dominant victory over Cal Poly, tossing three touchdowns to propel the Utes to a 63-9 victory in the first game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2025.
Dampier was efficient once again, connecting on 17 of his 23 pass attempts (73.9%) to eight different pass-catchers, in addition to posting 25 rushing yards on four carries before handing the keys over to second-stringer and freshman Byrd Ficklin in the third quarter with Utah leading 42-6.
Here's what Dampier had to say after the game.
On how his first experiences with the Utes have been
"It's been awesome. Just starting out from our team; especially with a lot of new guys, we took it very personal to come in here and be Utes."
"Obviously, we have different cultures coming in, but, at the end of the day, we're all Utes at the end of the day. So as a team, [singing the fight song after the game] was awesome. And just being in the stadium, it was as electric as everyone talked about it [being]. "Those fourth downs — I know our defense heard it. They got loud for them, our touchdowns, I very much heard those as well. So it was awesome."
On his teammates' comfortability levels in the offense
"Yeah, I think they're buying in very well. When I came in here, I asked them every day after practices, 'What do you like about the offense? What do you want to change?' You know, just making sure everybody feels like the offense fits them also, not just me."
"I think we came a long way. I think people are starting to thrive and starting to figure out what they're good at in our offense. So we're going to keep leaning that way, and I only see us going up."
On second-string QB Byrd Ficklin's performance vs. Cal Poly
"I thought Byrd was electric. We've all seen him, especially spring ball and fall camp. He showcased that he can get on that field and ball. I'm just happy he was able to showcase that to the world. And obviously, behind me we got two great quarterbacks ready to go in there and ball at any time."
On miscues Utah has to clean up
"I thought we were there, just physically, I thought no one was low on effort. Obviously, the mental issues we just got to clean up. That's gonna happen with every game, and just to have those early to learn from and go into next week, a little bit tighter."