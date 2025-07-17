Where does Utah football's 2026 recruiting class rank?
As Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football coaching staff look ahead to fall camp, they come off a pivotal recruiting stretch that saw several high school standouts pledge themselves to the Utes over the past month.
Headlined by blue-chip offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Obot, Utah has reeled in over a dozen commitments since the first round of visitors made their way through Salt Lake City in late June.
Following a series of official visits, Utah's 2026 recruiting class has swelled to 17 players, all of whom are ranked inside the top 100 of their respective positions on 247Sports.
Here's a closer look at the Utes' 2026 recruiting class and where it stacks up nationally.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 40 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 97 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 50 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 75 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 96 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 126 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 168 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 119 tight end)
Where does Utah's 2026 recruiting class rank?
The Utes' 17-player recruiting class for 2026 checks in at No. 52 in the country on 247Sports' rankings. It's also the No. 10 recruiting class in the 16-team Big 12 conference.
According to On3's rankings, Utah's 2026 class is No. 57 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12.
Big 12 recruiting rankings (247Sports)
1. BYU
2. Baylor
3. Texas Tech
4. TCU
5. Kansas
6. Arizona State
7. West Virginia
8. Arizona
9. Houston
10. Utah
11. Oklahoma State
12. Iowa State
13. Kansas State
14. Cincinnati
15. UCF
16. Colorado
Big 12 recruiting rankings (On3/Rivals)
1. BYU
2. Baylor
3. Texas Tech
4. TCU
5. Houston
6. Kansas
7. Oklahoma State
8. Arizona State
9. Arizona
10. Iowa State
11. Kansas State
12. West Virginia
13. Utah
14. UCF
15. Cincinnati
16. Colorado