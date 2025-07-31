The 25 Best Right Wingers in World Soccer—Ranked
The classic touchline-hugging right winger is a dying breed in the modern game.
In today’s tactical landscape, the role has evolved. The rise of inverted wingers has redefined expectations—it’s no longer just about beating the fullback and whipping in a cross. Now, right wingers are creators and scorers, often drifting into central areas to influence the game with their stronger foot.
While the traditional wide man still exists in pockets, most of the elite in this position blend flair, tactical intelligence and end product in ways that reflect the demands of the modern game.
With that in mind, here’s Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the 25 best right wingers in the world right now.
25. Yeremy Pino
Yéremy Pino’s trajectory hit a major roadblock when he suffered a cruciate ligament tear in November 2023, ruling him out for the majority of the season.
But he bounced back in style in 2024–25, delivering the kind of composed, high-level performances that earned him regular call-ups to the Spanish national team—no small feat for a player still in his early 20s and playing for Villarreal, a club outside Spain’s traditional elite.
Pino isn’t the kind of winger who overwhelms with raw pace or flashy numbers. What he brings instead is something more subtle—and often more valuable. He’s a typically Spanish wide player: clever, technically superb, a brilliant dribbler and someone who reads the game several steps ahead. He glides past defenders, links play intelligently, and rarely makes the wrong decision.
24. Anthony Elanga
Anthony Elanga immediately caught the eye with his devastating speed and bravery in possession when rising through the ranks at Manchester United. He offered regular glimpses of his sizeable potential but needed to leave Old Trafford to reach it.
The move to Nottingham Forest turned out to be anything but a downward step. The Sweden international blossomed in the east Midlands, seamlessly fitting into Nuno Espírito Santo’s counter-attacking system with his pace and direct approach.
Elanga’s versatility also helped him increase his first-team exposure and the tricky winger secured a blockbuster move to Newcastle United after a tremendous 2024–25 campaign at the City Ground.
23. Brahim Díaz
Brahim Díaz might not be Real Madrid’s biggest name, but he’s become one of their most reliable and versatile performers—a player who consistently steps up when it matters most.
Time and again, when bigger names like Vinícius Júnior or Rodrygo falter, it’s Brahim who rises to the occasion. Whether it’s delivering a crucial goal, teeing up a teammate or simply injecting energy and urgency into the game, he has a knack for lifting the Bernabéu when it’s needed most.
Technically superb, as you’d expect from someone raised in Spain, Brahim also brings a flair and unpredictability to his game that reflects the Moroccan national team he now represents. It’s this blend of intelligence, creativity and audacity that makes him such a joy to watch.
After years of being loaned out or used sparingly, it finally feels like he’s getting the recognition he deserves in Madrid.
22. Angel Di María
Ángel Di María may be in the twilight of his career, having recently returned to boyhood club Rosario Central for what promises to be a heartfelt final chapter. But his performances for Benfica between 2023 and 2025 showed that there is still plenty left in the tank—more than most, in fact.
Not only did the Argentine continue to glide across the pitch with the same elegance and intelligence that made him a star at Real Madrid and PSG, he also rediscovered a cutting edge that had faded in recent years—netting 37 goals and registering 15 assists across two standout seasons in Portugal.
When the time comes, Di María will go down as one of the finest wingers of his generation. But until then, he remains one of the most gifted wide men in the game—and back on home soil, there’s little doubt he’ll tear through Argentine defences in his swansong season, just as he has across Europe for nearly the past two decades.
21. Amad Diallo
Expectations were high for Amad Diallo when he made the pricey switch from Atalanta to Manchester United at a tender age, with the Ivorian needing a little time to make his mark. He made just nine appearances for the Red Devils before his first loan spell to Rangers, which offered a flavour of his quality.
Amad’s next loan stint with Sunderland was far more impressive, though. The speedster managed 14 goals and four assists for the Black Cats in the second tier—enough to convince United to offer him more opportunities moving forward.
He’s since become a crucial member of United‘s squad and produced a particularly eye-catching 2024–25 campaign during which he rose tall amid the darkness and mediocrity. The positive thing for the Red Devils is that there is even more to come from the flexible winger.
20. Mohammed Kudus
One of the many exciting talents to thrive at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, Mohammed Kudus really made his name at Ajax. The powerful and versatile forward dazzled in Amsterdam, with some hugely impressive performances in the Champions League during the 2022–23 season intriguing English sides.
West Ham United were able to convince the Ghanaian to make the move to London and he hit the ground running with the Irons, catching the eye in the Premier League and Europa League. While his second term with the Hammers wasn’t quite as impressive, Kudus still earned a lucrative move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Kudus has the perfect blend of athleticism, strength and flair, making him an incredibly difficult man to stop at full tilt. The sky is the limit for him.
19. Arda Guler
Arda Güler's first two years at Real Madrid have anything but smooth. The Turkish youngster arrived with enormous expectations—and quickly became an unfair target for criticism from both the Spanish media and sections of the Bernabéu crowd, despite barely getting a proper chance to show what he could do.
Injuries disrupted much of his 2023–24 campaign, and when he did return to fitness, opportunities were limited under the now-departed Carlo Ancelotti. Often deployed out wide to fill gaps, Güler still produced moments of pure class—even though many would argue his best performances, and his natural fit, come when operating centrally, where he can fully pick apart defences.
With velvet dribbling, razor-sharp passing and a thunderous right foot, the talent is obvious. There’s a reason he was once dubbed “the Turkish Messi.” Now, all he needs is consistent minutes—and the platform to truly take off.
18. Takefusa Kubo
Takefusa Kubo’s raw numbers at Real Sociedad—23 goals and 18 assists across nearly 150 appearances—might not jump off the page. But while stats are important, they don't tell the full story, especially with a player as uniquely gifted as the Japanese winger.
Kubo is electric on the ball. His freakish agility and ability to shift direction in an instant make him a nightmare to defend and a joy to watch. Few wingers in Europe can match his quickness or close control in tight spaces.
And those assist numbers? They undersell his creative output. Watch him play and you’ll quickly lose count of how many chances Kubo sets up—only for them to be squandered. Real Sociedad, after all, haven’t exactly had an elite finisher in front of him, with Alexander Isak and Alexander Sørloth still finding their feet during much of his time at the club.
Yes, his own finishing can still improve, but technically, tactically and creatively, Kubo is the real deal.
17. Savinho
Savinho is the archetypal Brazilian winger—bursting with flair, dazzling trick, and blistering pace that leave defenders grasping at air and fans on their feet.
Primarily playing on the left wing, he was the standout star in Girona’s unlikely and thrilling 2023–24 campaign, helping them finish third in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League for the very first time.
A move to Manchester City followed last summer, where he was subsequently shifted to the opposite flank, and despite the team’s struggles, Savinho still managed a solid debut season, contributing three goals and 13 assists.
Rediscovering the goal-scoring form he showed at Girona, Savinho could become a real game-changer in the Premier League.
16. Pedro Neto
Pedro Neto has been desperately unlucky with injuries, missing nearly two full years of football due to a string of setbacks. So when he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024, it was no surprise that it took time for him to get going.
But by the business end of the 2024–25 campaign, Neto had found his rhythm—and showed exactly why Chelsea were willing to spend £54 million on him.
Darting runs, sharp touches, dazzling footwork, explosive shifts of pace—and most importantly, vastly improved end product. His final ball sharpened, his finishing matured and the goals started to come, including three standout strikes at the Club World Cup, where he helped fire Chelsea to the title and emerged as one of the tournament’s standout performers.
If he can stay fit and keep trending upward, Neto’s stock will only continue to rise.
15. Johan Bakayoko
Watch out, world—Johan Bakayoko has arrived.
Over the past two seasons, the supremely talented Belgian made the Eredivisie look like a walk in the park, helping PSV Eindhoven to back-to-back league titles while racking up 26 goals and 17 assists. His performances earned him Player of the Year honours in the Dutch top flight and left defenders across the division tied in knots.
Quick, explosive and almost impossible to knock off the ball thanks to his low centre of gravity, Bakayoko combines raw power with technical finesse and a clinical edge in front of goal.
Just ask Liverpool. In last season’s Champions League, he made a mockery of their backline—taking a deft touch, spinning past Andy Robertson and Jarell Quansah with ease and rifling a finish into the net with his supposedly weaker right foot.
Now at RB Leipzig, and already drawing comparisons to Arjen Robben, Bakayoko looks ready to light up the Bundesliga and beyond.
14. Leroy Sane
During his five-year spell at Bayern Munich, Leroy Sané never quite hit the heights many expected.
While the German international certainly had his moments, he never enjoyed the same standout seasons—or consistency—as fellow wingers like Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman or Michael Olise. Injuries, dips in form, and perhaps a crisis of confidence often held him back just when it looked like he was ready to explode.
But when he was on it? He was electric—arguably the most gifted of the lot. A rocket of a left foot, blistering pace (enough to rival Alphonso Davies), and dazzling footwork made him a nightmare for defenders. The problem? Too often, he was just as frustrating for his own teammates—wasteful in the final third and out of sync.
Now at Fenerbahçe, away from the unforgiving glare of the Allianz, Sané has a fresh chance to turn undeniable talent into reliable output. He’s never lacked ability—but finding consistency and sharpening his end product will be the key to finally delivering on all that promise.
13. Giuliano Simeone
When your father is the manager of the team, people are quick to assume you only got picked because of your name.
But in the case of Giuliano Simeone – son of Atlético Madrid boss Diego—that couldn’t be further from the truth. The young winger has more than earned his place and is fast becoming a key figure for Los Rojiblancos.
Where Diego was a bruising, no-nonsense midfielder, Giuliano is a fleet-footed winger—but he's clearly inherited plenty of his father’s traits. On top of his pace, explosive movement and sharp dribbling, he brings relentless energy, versatility and a willingness to do the dirty work off the ball.
In many ways, he’s the perfect player for cholismo—which, given his heritage, really shouldn’t come as a surprise.
12. Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic’s career hasn’t quite hit the heights many projected after his explosive breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund.
Touted as a generational talent from the U.S., the winger quickly found himself in the global spotlight. His early rise earned him a big-money move to Chelsea, but while there were flashes of brilliance (that post-lockdown purple patch in 2020 springs to mind), injuries and inconsistency saw him slip down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
But Italy has provided the reset Pulisic so badly needed. Since joining AC Milan, the American has looked reborn. His debut 2023–24 campaign was the most productive of his career—and he raised the bar again in 2024–25, breaking his own records and firmly establishing himself as one of Serie A’s standout performers.
Renowned for his searing pace, close control, and directness in one-v-one situations, ‘Captain America’ now looks confident, comfortable—and crucially, happy—finally beginning to live up to the weight of his nickname.
11. Inaki Williams
Iñaki Williams’s brother, Nico, has stolen the headlines in recent times, but his older sibling has proven the perfect role model. Having spent almost the entirety of his senior career with Athletic Club in the city of his birth, he’s been an uber-consistent force for the Basque outfit for over a decade.
Williams is renowned for his speed and tenacity down the right wing, and while he’s not the most prolific forward Spanish football has ever seen, he’s such a reliable performer. While he does feature regularly on the scoresheet, he’s also an exceptional creator.
Williams is slowing down in terms of his output and raw pace, but the Ghana international still has plenty of years left in him at the elite level.
10. Jarrod Bowen
From non-league Hereford United to lifting European silverware with West Ham, Jarrod Bowen’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.
Since arriving in east London from Hull City in January 2020, Bowen has quietly built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dependable wide forwards. His breakout 2021–22 season—which saw him notch 12 league goals and 10 assists—earned him a long-awaited England debut and established him as a key figure for the Hammers.
That level hasn’t dropped. In fact, it’s been matched—and then some. Bowen hit a career-best 20 goals in all competitions during the 2023–24 campaign, followed by another 14 the season after, a tally made all the more impressive given West Ham’s struggles as a team.
A tireless runner and relentless presser, Bowen often makes his own chances, blending hard work with clinical finishing. And with that last-minute winner in the 2023 Europa Conference League final, he’s earned his place in West Ham folklore forever.
9. Bryan Mbeumo
A few years ago, the idea of any Brentford player being listed among the best in the world would’ve raised eyebrows. But under the now-departed Thomas Frank, the Bees have soared—and Bryan Mbeumo, now of Manchester United, has led the charge on the pitch.
The Cameroonian winger has been a star for sime time now, but enjoyed his best season to date in 2024–25, scoring a mightily impressive 20 Premier League goals from the right flank and adding eight assists. But the stats only tell part of the story.
Week in, week out, Mbeumo was a nightmare for defenders. Quick, direct, and relentless, he tormented backlines with his pace, intelligent movement and sharp dribbling. His energy set the tone for Brentford’s attacking play and made him one of the most dangerous wide men in the league.
A few more seasons like that, and no one will question his place among the game’s elite.
8. Rodrygo
You can’t help but wonder: if Rodrygo were given centre stage, would we be talking about one of the very best players in the world?
The Real Madrid forward has all the tools—except perhaps top-tier physicality—to be truly elite. He's a master technician, dangerous one-v-one, and strikes the ball as cleanly as anyone in Europe. From distance or tight angles, he’s got a right foot that turns half-chances into highlight reels.
Even his Real teammate Jude Bellingham knows the score.
"For me, he’s probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad," Bellingham said. "The things he can do with the football. We’ll be messing around, and he’ll flick the ball up somehow, and you’re thinking: ‘How’d he do that?’"
But opportunity has always been the issue. Whether at Real Madrid or with Brazil, Rodrygo’s been stuck in the shadow of Vinicius Jr.—and now with Kylian Mbappé in the mix at the Bernabéu, that spotlight only gets smaller.
Maybe all he needs is a team willing to bet on him as the guy.
7. Desire Doue
We’ve written a lot of these "Top 25" lists, and truth be told, PSG starlet Désiré Doué could slot into most of them—despite still being in the early stages of his career.
Central midfield? No problem. He’s got the passing range, vision and tactical IQ to run a game at the highest level. Left wing? Easy. Attacking midfield or centre-forward? Absolutely—he’s a genuine goal threat off either foot and capable of unlocking defences with a quick shimmy, a threaded ball, a or a long-range rocket.
But for the sake of categorisation, we’ve placed him here, as a right winger, because that’s where he’s done the most damage so far.
Take the 2025 Champions League final. Doué was unplayable. Up against Federico Dimarco—one of Europe’s most decorated and consistent full-backs—he scored twice, assisted another, and generally made the world’s biggest club football stage look like his own personal playground.
And don’t worry, Federico—you won’t be the last defender left chasing shadows by the Frenchman. That list is only going to grow.
6. Michael Olise
There’s arguably no player in European football right now with a more devastating left foot than Michael Olise.
Whether he’s whipping crosses into the box for Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappé to finish, or bending one into the top corner himself, the Bayern Munich and France star makes the impossible look effortless. His delivery is a blend of pace, power, and curl—so precise and so dangerous that even when defenders know what’s coming, there’s often nothing they can do about it.
But Olise is far from a one-footed wonder. He’s two-footed, tactically sharp and a top-tier playmaker. Cutting in from the right flank, he glides past defenders with ease, threading clever through balls, linking play and constantly creating chances out of tight spaces.
Now thriving on one of Europe’s biggest stages, Olise has proved he belongs at the top—and he’s only just getting started.
5. Lionel Messi
Things may be slowing down a little for Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer of all time—his legs aren’t as quick, and that devastating change of pace from his Barcelona days has softened.
But believe us when we say, on the ball, there is still nobody—and we mean nobody—better than Messi in world football.
His feet? Pure magic. His passing range? Unmatched. His footballing IQ? Something the game has never seen before and likely never will again. Even without his blistering speed, the Inter Miami superstar can switch from effortless calm to ruthless destruction in an instant—gliding past defenders and finding the net from all angles, week after week.
Just look at how he tore up the 2025 Club World Cup. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know, nothing will—Messi remains a force of nature.
4. Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka isn't the flashiest name on this list, but when fit, he's one of the most consistent, efficient and complete wingers in the game.
A product of his early development as a left-back, Saka brings a rare balance to his play. He works relentlessly off the ball, tracks back intelligently and puts in the kind of defensive shift most attacking players wouldn’t dream of—all while delivering goals and assists with near-weekly regularity.
Put simply: if you want guaranteed output, discipline and hard work, Saka’s your man. He may not always light up a highlight reel, but for managers, he's a dream.
Arsenal fans will tell you he’s the best thing since sliced bread—and truthfully, they're not far off.
3. Ousmane Dembele
Injuries, inconsistency, the pressure of a £135.5 million price tag, and the challenge of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar meant Ousmane Dembélé never truly hit his stride at Barcelona.
There were flashes of brilliance—particularly after Xavi took charge—but it wasn’t until his 2023 move to Paris Saint-Germain, and more specifically his second season in the French capital, that Dembélé finally emerged as the world-class talent many had long anticipated.
His first campaign at PSG was solid if unspectacular. But everything changed following Kylian Mbappé’s departure to Real Madrid. Handed the keys to the attack by Luis Enrique and shifted centrally into more of a striker's role, Dembélé seized the opportunity—and then some.
Operating mostly through the middle, though always fluid in his movement, he became the central figure in a historic campaign for PSG, leading them to a stunning quadruple that included their first-ever Champions League title. His 35 goals and 16 assists weren’t just impressive—they were decisive.
Now the main man in Paris, thriving in his newfound role and finally free from the shadows of others, it’s scary to think just how good Dembélé might still become.
2. Lamine Yamal
Given his age, Lamine Yamal has no right to be this good—and yet, here we are.
Still only a teenager, Yamal is already a bonafide superstar for both club and country. He’s broken records, embarrassed defenders, and collected silverware like stickers – including a Euro 2024 title with Spain and a domestic treble with Barcelona in 2024/25. He’s making the world’s most competitive sport look alarmingly effortless.
And let’s be clear: this isn’t some flash-in-the-pan hype job. Right now, nearly everything good that Spain and Barça do flows through him. He’s a creator, a controller and above all, that player—the one who delivers magic when the moment demands it.
His ceiling? We’re talking all-time great. If Yamal keeps his focus, the game might just belong to him.
1. Mohamed Salah
There isn’t a so-called “winger” in world football more ruthless in front of goal than Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian's first crack at the Premier League might have fizzled, but his return with Liverpool sparked a legacy. Since arriving at Anfield in 2017, Salah has morphed into one of the most consistent and clinical forwards the English game has ever seen.
His league goal tallies tell the story: 32, 22, 19, 22, 23, 19, 18, and most recently, 29. Four Golden Boots, countless moments of brilliance, and yet somehow, he's still getting better with age—a true testament to his longevity and elite mentality.
While everything else at Anfield has evolved—players rotating in and out, even a new manager taking the reins—one thing remains constant: Mo Salah. Relentless. Brilliant. Unshakably world-class.
He’s not just Liverpool’s talisman. He’s a modern great, full stop.