Where Utah's 2026 NFL draft class ranks in school history

A few Utah stars took one step closer to living out their dreams of playing professional football as the 2026 NFL Draft played out in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Three Utes were phoned by NFL teams over the past three days, including two in the first round for the first time in school history.

Here's what Utah's 2026 draft class looked like following the seventh round on Saturday:

Spencer Fano (OL): Drafted No. 9 overall by the Cleveland Browns

Caleb Lomu (OL): Picked No. 28 overall by the New England Patriots

Dallen Bentley (TE): Selected No. 256 overall by the Denver Broncos

It was the fourth time since 2020 that multiple Utah players were selected in the same draft. Fano became the third-highest drafted player in program history, behind only Alex Smith (No. 1 overall in 2005) and Jordan Gross (No. 8 overall in 2003).

As historic as the 2026 draft was for the Utes, how does their latest draft class compare to some of the previous classes they've produced? Let's take a look at some of Utah's other notable draft classes and figure out how the next batch of pro Utes fits into the equation.

Utah's Best NFL Draft Classes

2020

Jaylon Johnson (2nd round, No. 50 overall)

Julian Blackmon (3rd round, No. 85 overall)

Zack Moss (3rd round, No. 86 overall)

Terrell Burgess (3rd round, No. 104 overall)

Leki Fotu (4th round, No. 114 overall)

Bradlee Anae (5th round, No. 179 overall)

John Penisini (6th round, No. 197 overall)

Average career length: 4.6 years (four active in 2025)

Accolades: 1x Super Bowl champion (Burgess), 2x Pro Bowls (Johnson)

2017

Garett Bolles (1st round, No. 20 overall)

Marcus Williams (2nd round, No. 42 overall)

Joe Williams (4th round, No. 121 overall)

Isaac Asiata (5th round, No. 164 overall)

Brian Allen (5th round, No. 173 overall)

JJ Dielman (5th round, No. 176 overall)

Sam Tevi (6th round, No. 190 overall)

Pita Taumoepenu (6th round, No. 202 overall)

Average career length: 4 years (two active in 2025)

Accolades: 1x All-Pro, 1x Pro Bowl (Bolles)

2019

Marquise Blair (2nd round, No. 47 overall)

Cody Barton (3rd round, No. 88 overall)

Mitch Wishnowsky (4th round, No. 110 overall)

Matt Gay (5th round, No. 145 overall)

Jackson Barton (7th round, No. 240 overall)

Average career length: 6 years (three active in 2025)

Accolades: 1x Super Bowl champion, 1x Pro Bowl (Gay)

2010

Koa Misi (2nd round, No. 40 overall)

Zane Beadles (2nd round, No. 45 overall)

Robert Johnson (5th round, No. 148 overall)

David Reed (5th round, No. 156 overall)

Stevenson Sylvester (5th round, No. 166 overall)

RJ Stanford (7th round, No. 223 overall)

Average career length: 4.7 years

Accolades: 1x Super Bowl champion (Reed), 1x Pro Bowl (Beadles)

2005

Alex Smith (1st round, No. 1 overall)

Sione Pouha (3rd round, No. 88 overall)

Chris Kemoeatu (6th round, No. 204 overall)

Parris Warren (7th round, No. 225 overall)

Jonathan Fanene (7th round, No. 233 overall)

Average career length: 7 years

Accolades: 1x Super Bowl champion (Kemoeatu), 3x Pro Bowl, Comeback Player of the Year (Smith)

Where Utah's 2026 Draft Class Stands

Obviously, only time will tell just how many combined years and accolades the Utes' 2026 class racks up at the pro level. If Fano and Lomu each play 10-plus seasons and collect a Pro Bowl nod or two along the way, the 2026 class could rival the 2005 and 2010 classes.

Due to the volume of the 2017 and 2020 classes, respectively, it's hard to compare the 2026 group to those classes — at least, right now it is. If either (or both) of Utah's first-round tackles goes on to become one of the best at their position and Dallen Bentley develops into a bonafide starter who contributes on good teams, then we'd have to revisit the conversation.

For now, we're not going to place that kind of pressure on the 2026 class.