Utah football dishes out offer to 4-star edge rusher in 2027 class

It's better late than never when considering whether to join the recruiting race for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country.

That appears to be the line of thinking Utah followed over the past weekend as it extended an offer to Zane Rowe, a highly-coveted 2027 recruit whose college decision could be coming sooner rather than later.

Rowe, a consensus four-star talent from Denton Guyer High School (Texas), has spent the past month narrowing down his options from the lengthy list of 30-plus Division I offers he's received throughout his recruitment process. Oklahoma, Oregon and TCU are the schools leading the way, according to On3/Rivals , but by the looks of his social media accounts, he continues to field interest from several power conference programs.

That shouldn't come as a surprise, though, considering Rowe's reputation as a blue-chip prospect. In addition to earning All-America honors from multiple outlets, the 6-foot-5 rising senior checks in as a top-15 edge rusher in 2027 recruiting rankings from 247Sports (No. 12), ESPN (No. 11) and On3/Rivals (No. 12). He's also a top-100 player overall per 247Sports (No. 93) and ESPN (No. 96), and a consensus top-15 recruit from the state of Texas.

The honors Rowe racked up at the end of his junior season include All-American recognition from Under Armour, District 5-6A MVP designation and District 5-6A first-team all-defense. He tallied 76 total tackles, including 26 for loss, plus eight sacks, 14 pass break-ups, a pair of interceptions and forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns on defense, as well as eight receptions for 98 yards and three scores as a tight end.

Cal, LSU, Kentucky and Georgia Tech have recently been added to Rowe's offer sheet, which already included the likes of Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Texas Tech and Notre Dame, among others. He originally committed to Oklahoma in April 2024 before opting to reopen his recruitment nearly a year later.

Still, the Sooners remain as one of Rowe's top choices. The other two contenders leading the pack, Oregon and TCU, brought Rowe to their respective campuses for visits last month.

Rowe shared his offer from offer from the Utes in a post to X, saying: "After a great conversation with [Utah tight ends coach Luke Wells] [I'm] blessed to say I have an offer from [Utah] !"

Wells, entering his first year as a member of Utah's coaching staff, is familiar with Texas high school football from his previous experiences coaching wide receivers and tight ends at various Big 12 schools, including Kansas State (2025), Texas Tech (2019-21) and Iowa State (2009-12).

Rowe's high school teammate, Logan Lokey, also received an offer from the Utes recently.

