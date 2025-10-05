Where Utah football ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after bye week
An idle week for the Utah football team meant the Utes would have a hard time finding their way back into the media poll for Week 7.
A chaotic week around the country shook up the rankings, though the Utes weren't a part of Saturday's action while on a bye.
Indeed, Utah received some votes from the panel in the most recent Associated Press poll that was released Sunday, but couldn't crack the top 25 teams.
A pair of American Athletic Conference teams managed to join the ranks, as South Florida and Memphis crashed the party thanks to a couple of upsets involving previously-ranked top-10 squads.
UCLA, which hadn't led for a second all season and sat at 0-4, pulled off a historic win over then-No. 6 Penn State in Los Angeles, becoming the first 0-4 team to beat a top-10 team since 1985. The Utes beat the Bruins in their season opener, 43-10.
Texas became the second top-10 team to lose on the road when it fell at Florida, 29-21, to drop to 3-2 on the season.
Both the Longhorns and Nittany Lions were left out of the latest top 25 as a result of their setbacks. Florida State, which was upset by Virginia on Friday, held onto a spot in the poll as the No. 25-ranked team.
Here's a look at the rest of the AP Top 25 poll.
AP Top 25 poll (post-Week 6)
- Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [40 first-place votes]
- Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) [21]
- Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) [5]
- Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC)
- Texas A&M (5-0, 2-0 SEC)
- Oklahoma (5-0, 1-0 SEC)
- Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
- Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
- Texas Tech (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
- Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC)
- LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC)
- Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC)
- Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)
- Notre Dame (3-2)
- Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
- BYU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
- Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC)
- Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Arizona State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12)
- Iowa State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)
- Memphis (6-0, 2-0 AAC)
- South Florida (4-1, 1-0 AAC)
- Florida State (3-2, 0-2 ACC)
Dropped out:
Texas (No. 9), Penn State (No. 7)
New to the poll:
No. 24 South Florida, No. 23 Memphis
Biggest riser:
Six teams moved up five spots; No. 19 Virginia, No. 18 BYU, No. 17 Illinois, No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 15 Michigan, No. 14 Missouri
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.