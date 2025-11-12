Where was Utah placed in latest College Football Playoff rankings?
Coming off a bye week, Utah remained in the same spot in the College Football Playoff rankings as it did in the first rankings released a week ago.
The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) checked in at No. 13 in the second CFP rankings of the season, which were revealed Tuesday night on ESPN.
Utah was boxed out of the top 12 for the second straight week, with BYU nabbing the No. 12 spot after getting thumped by Texas Tech in a 29-7 final from Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.
However, both the Utes and Cougars would be sitting on the outside looking in if the postseason started Tuesday. That's because the selection committee didn't rank an ACC or Group of 5 team in the top 12. Miami and South Florida would get the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds, respectively, to fill the conference champion requirement.
The playoff will feature a dozen teams with the five highest ranked conference champions earning automatic bids. The four highest ranked teams — regardless of conference championship status — will earn first round byes.
If fewer than five conference champions are among the committee's top 25 on selection day, then the committee will rank the remaining conference champions. The highest-ranked will be added to the playoff until five conference champions are included in the playoff.
Six SEC teams occupied the top 12 spots, led by Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia in the top five. Ohio State came in at No. 1 again, followed by Indiana at No. 2 and Oregon at No. 8 from the Big Ten. Notre Dame slotted in at No. 9.
The Red Raiders moved up to No. 6 following their triumphant win over the Cougars. The Big 12 got a fourth team in the top 25 with Cincinnati checking in at No. 25. The Utes beat the Bearcats, 45-14, on Nov. 1.
The Utes have now appeared in 46 CFP rankings since the system debuted in 2014. The Utes have finished in the top 25 seven times, including their highest ranking (No. 8) in 2022.
Utah will look to keep its conference title game and College Football Playoff aspirations intact when it takes on Baylor in Week 12 (Saturday, 5 p.m. MT on ESPN2).
Second CFP Rankings of 2025
*Projected conference champion bids based on ranking
- Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)*
- Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)
- Texas A&M (9-0, 6-0 SEC)*
- Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC)
- Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC)
- Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)*
- Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC)
- Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten)
- Notre Dame (7-2)
- Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC)
- Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
- BYU (8-1, 5-1 Big 12)
- Utah (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)
- Vanderbilt (8-2, 4-2 SEC)
- Miami (7-2, 3-2 ACC)*
- Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC)
- USC (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten)
- Michigan (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten)
- Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC)
- Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)
- Iowa (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten)
- Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC)
- Tennessee (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
- South Florida (7-2, 4-1 AAC)*
- Cincinnati (7-2, 5-1 Big 12)
Utah's College Football Playoff Résumé
Rankings based on ESPN FPI
- Strength of record: No. 19 (No. 3 in Big 12)
- Strength of schedule: No. 52 (No. 11 in Big 12)
- Remaining strength of schedule: No. 49 (No. 10 in Big 12)
- Notable wins: vs. Arizona State, vs. Cincinnati
- Losses: vs. Texas Tech, at BYU