Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Set to Earn More Than Some First-Round NFL Draft Picks

One of college football's top transfer portal QBs is reportedly set to earn more money in an NIL deal than some 2025 rookies will earn on average.

Tim Capurso

Sorsby, the top player available in the portal, committed to Texas Tech on Jan. 4. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top player available in college football's transfer portal, on Sunday committed to Texas Tech, joining a Red Raiders program fresh off of its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. And Sorsby will reportedly be paid not just like the best player available in the transfer portal, but akin to a first-round NFL draft pick.

Sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN that Sorsby's NIL deal was expected to be in the range of $5 million, a number that Front Office Sports also reported in conjunction with Sorsby. While it's entirely possible that Sorsby, who was also courted by the deep-pocketed LSU Tigers, will earn more than $5 million, it's at least a realistic projection in this case, given that the Red Raiders just last year invested $7 million in its defensive line.

How Sorsby's reported NIL deal compares to NFL rookie contracts

Here's where Sorsby's NIL deal would check in at when compared to the rookie contracts of all 32 first-round picks from the 2025 NFL draft. Note: Contract figures listed for 2025 first-round draft picks are the average annual value of their rookie deals.

Pick No.

Name

Contract Value

1

Cam Ward

$12,209,905

2

Travis Hunter

$11,662,282

3

Abdul Carter

$11,313,795

4

Will Campbell

$10,915,526

5

Mason Graham

$10,218,548

6

Ashton Jeanty

$8,973,953

7

Armand Membou

$7,978,296

8

Tet McMillan

$6,982,598

9

Kelvin Banks Jr.

$6,932,812

10

Colston Loveland

$6,659,002

11

Mykel Williams

$6,235,839

12

Tyler Booker

$5,638,430

13

Kenneth Grant

$5,489,078

14

Tyler Warren

$5,240,163

15

Jalon Walker

$5,140,593

16

Walter Nolen

$4,841,888

17

Shemar Stewart

$4,742,319

18

Grey Zabel

$4,617,865

19

Emeka Egbuka

$4,543,183

20

Jahdae Barron

$4,518,294

21

Derrick Harmon

$4,493,401

22

Omarion Hampton

$4,443,616

23

Matthew Golden

$4,393,835

24

Donovan Jackson

$4,294,264

25

Jaxson Dart

$4,244,482

26

James Pearce Jr.

$4,194,696

27

Malaki Starks

$4,144,915

28

Tyliek Williams

$4,120,023

29

Josh Conerly Jr.

$3,920,274

30

Maxwell Hairston

$3,814,496

31

Jihaad Campbell

$3,725,894

32

Josh Simmons

$3,668,839

While these are average annual value figures and Sorsby's reported $5 million deal is for the 2026 campaign, the table gives an idea of just how much NIL money a top college football player can command in the transfer portal. In 2026, Sorsby is set to earn more money than all but 15 first-rounders are set to earn on average in their respective rookie contracts.

Sorsby was already one of the highest-paid players in college football, as only Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith boasted higher NIL valuations, according to On3 Sports. His monster Texas Tech deal will only add to those riches.

Sorsby joins a fast-rising Texas Tech program that just won its first-ever Big 12 title and earned a first round bye before bowing out in its quarterfinal matchup against Oregon on New Year's Day.

In 12 games with the Bearcats, Sorsby completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

