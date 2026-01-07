Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Set to Earn More Than Some First-Round NFL Draft Picks
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top player available in college football's transfer portal, on Sunday committed to Texas Tech, joining a Red Raiders program fresh off of its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. And Sorsby will reportedly be paid not just like the best player available in the transfer portal, but akin to a first-round NFL draft pick.
Sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN that Sorsby's NIL deal was expected to be in the range of $5 million, a number that Front Office Sports also reported in conjunction with Sorsby. While it's entirely possible that Sorsby, who was also courted by the deep-pocketed LSU Tigers, will earn more than $5 million, it's at least a realistic projection in this case, given that the Red Raiders just last year invested $7 million in its defensive line.
How Sorsby's reported NIL deal compares to NFL rookie contracts
Here's where Sorsby's NIL deal would check in at when compared to the rookie contracts of all 32 first-round picks from the 2025 NFL draft. Note: Contract figures listed for 2025 first-round draft picks are the average annual value of their rookie deals.
Pick No.
Name
Contract Value
1
Cam Ward
$12,209,905
2
Travis Hunter
$11,662,282
3
Abdul Carter
$11,313,795
4
Will Campbell
$10,915,526
5
Mason Graham
$10,218,548
6
Ashton Jeanty
$8,973,953
7
Armand Membou
$7,978,296
8
Tet McMillan
$6,982,598
9
Kelvin Banks Jr.
$6,932,812
10
Colston Loveland
$6,659,002
11
Mykel Williams
$6,235,839
12
Tyler Booker
$5,638,430
13
Kenneth Grant
$5,489,078
14
Tyler Warren
$5,240,163
15
Jalon Walker
$5,140,593
16
Walter Nolen
$4,841,888
17
Shemar Stewart
$4,742,319
18
Grey Zabel
$4,617,865
19
Emeka Egbuka
$4,543,183
20
Jahdae Barron
$4,518,294
21
Derrick Harmon
$4,493,401
22
Omarion Hampton
$4,443,616
23
Matthew Golden
$4,393,835
24
Donovan Jackson
$4,294,264
25
Jaxson Dart
$4,244,482
26
James Pearce Jr.
$4,194,696
27
Malaki Starks
$4,144,915
28
Tyliek Williams
$4,120,023
29
Josh Conerly Jr.
$3,920,274
30
Maxwell Hairston
$3,814,496
31
Jihaad Campbell
$3,725,894
32
Josh Simmons
$3,668,839
While these are average annual value figures and Sorsby's reported $5 million deal is for the 2026 campaign, the table gives an idea of just how much NIL money a top college football player can command in the transfer portal. In 2026, Sorsby is set to earn more money than all but 15 first-rounders are set to earn on average in their respective rookie contracts.
Sorsby was already one of the highest-paid players in college football, as only Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith boasted higher NIL valuations, according to On3 Sports. His monster Texas Tech deal will only add to those riches.
Sorsby joins a fast-rising Texas Tech program that just won its first-ever Big 12 title and earned a first round bye before bowing out in its quarterfinal matchup against Oregon on New Year's Day.
In 12 games with the Bearcats, Sorsby completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdown passes and five interceptions.