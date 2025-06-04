All Utes

Which Big 12 football teams have the toughest schedule in 2025-26 season?

Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor have the three strongest strength of schedule ratings according to ESPN's FPI

Cole Forsman

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after the Utah Utes victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after the Utah Utes victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Winning games in college football is pivotal to a program's success, of course. More precisely, beating high-quality opponents early in the season while avoiding pitfalls is the most important key to earning a postseason berth.

Scheduling at the power conference level has never been more relevant. With over 100 FBS schools competing for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, the CFP selection committee has to look deep into every team's win-loss record and analyze the biggest games on the calendar, while making note of any disastrous losses against inferior opponents.

With the 2025 campaign less than three months out, here's a look at every Big 12 team's strength of schedule based on ESPN's College Football Power Index.

Big 12 Strength of Schedule rankings

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Overall rank: 67th
  • Strength of schedule: 39th
  • Nonconference games: vs. UT Martin (FCS; Aug. 28), at No. 6 Oregon (Sept. 6), vs. No. 130 Tulsa (Sept. 19)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 33 Baylor (Sept. 27), at No. 30 Kansas (Nov. 1), vs. No. 21 Kansas State (Nov. 15)

2. TCU Horned Frogs

  • Overall rank: 32nd
  • Strength of schedule: 48th
  • Nonconference games: at No. 51 North Carolina (Sept. 1), vs. Abilene Christian (FCS; Sept. 13), vs. No. 20 SMU (Sept. 20)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 24 Arizona State (Sept. 26), at No. 21 Kansas State (Oct. 10), at No. 29 BYU (Nov. 15)

3. Baylor Bears

  • Overall rank: 33rd
  • Strength of schedule: 50th
  • Nonconference games: vs. No. 14 Auburn (Aug. 29), at No. 20 SMU (Sept. 6), vs. Samford (FCS; Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 24 Arizona State (Sept. 20), vs. No. 21 Kansas State (Oct. 4), at No. 32 TCU (Oct. 18)

4. West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Overall rank: 66th
  • Strength of schedule: 55th
  • Nonconference games: vs. Robert Morris (FCS; Aug. 30), at No. 85 Ohio (Sept. 6), vs. No. 58 Pitt (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 30 Kansas (Sept. 20), at No. 29 BYU (Oct. 3) at No. 24 Arizona State (Nov. 15)

5. UCF Knights

  • Overall rank: 37th
  • Strength of schedule: 57th
  • Nonconference games: vs. No. 103 Jacksonville State (Aug. 28), vs. NC A&T (FCS; Sept. 6), vs. No. 51 North Carolina (Sept. 20)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 21 Kansas State (Sept. 27), vs. No. 30 Kansas (Oct. 4), at No. 29 BYU (Nov. 29)

6. Utah Utes

  • Overall rank: 46th
  • Strength of schedule: 58th
  • Nonconference games: at No. 47 UCLA (Aug. 30), vs. Cal Poly (FCS; Sept. 6), at No. 122 Wyoming (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 35 Texas Tech (Sept. 20), vs. No. 24 Arizona State (Oct. 11), at No. 29 BYU (Oct. 18)

7. Iowa State Cyclones

  • Overall rank: 45th
  • Strength of schedule: 58th
  • Nonconference games: vs. South Dakota (FCS; Aug. 30), vs. No. 39 Iowa (Sept. 6), at No. 101 Arkansas State (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 21 Kansas State (Aug. 23), vs. No. 24 Arizona State (Nov. 1), vs. No. 30 Kansas (Nov. 22)

8. Kansas Jayhawks

  • Overall rank: 30th
  • Strength of schedule: 60th
  • Nonconference games: vs. No. 78 Fresno State (Aug. 23), vs. Wagner (FCS; Aug. 29), at No. 23 Missouri (Sept. 6)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 37 UCF (Oct. 4), at No. 35 Texas Tech (Oct. 11), vs. No. 21 Kansas State (Oct. 25)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Overall rank: 53rd
  • Strength of schedule: 63rd
  • Nonconference games: vs. No. 25 Nebraska (Aug. 28), vs. No. 104 Bowling Green (Sept. 6), vs. Northwestern State (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 30 Kansas (Sept. 27), vs. No. 33 Baylor (Oct. 25), at No. 32 TCU (Nov. 29)

10. Kansas State Wildcats

  • Overall rank: No. 21
  • Strength of schedule: 64th
  • Nonconference games: vs. North Dakota (FCS; Aug. 30), vs. No. 96 Army (Sept. 6)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 33 Baylor (Oct. 4), vs. No. 32 TCU (Oct. 11), at No. 30 Kansas (Oct. 25)

11. Arizona Wildcats

  • Overall rank: 69th
  • Strength of schedule: 65th
  • Nonconference games: vs. No. 102 Hawaii (Aug. 30), vs. Weber State (FCS; Sept. 6)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 29 BYU (Oct. 11), vs. No. 30 Kansas (Nov. 8), at No. 24 Arizona State (Nov. 28)

12. Colorado Buffaloes

  • Overall rank: 49th
  • Strength of schedule: 67th
  • Nonconference games: vs. No. 28 Georgia Tech (Aug. 29), vs. No. 126 Delaware (Sept. 6)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 29 BYU (Sept. 27), at No. 32 TCU (Oct. 4), at No. 24 Arizona State (Nov. 22)

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Overall rank: 35th
  • Strength of schedule: 69th
  • Nonconference games: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS; Aug. 30), vs. No. 136 Kent State (Sept. 6), vs. No. 80 Oregon State (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 24 Arizona State (Oct. 18), at No. 21 Kansas State (Nov. 1), vs. No. 29 BYU (Nov. 8)

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Overall rank: 24th
  • Strength of schedule: 73rd
  • Nonconference games: vs. Northern Arizona (FCS; Aug. 30), at No. 52 Mississippi State (Sept. 6), vs. No. 88 Texas State (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: at No. 33 Baylor (Sept. 20), vs. No. 32 TCU (Sept. 26), vs. No. 69 Arizona (Nov. 28)

15. BYU Cougars

  • Overall rank: 29th
  • Strength of schedule: 74th
  • Nonconference games: vs. Portland State (FCS; Aug. 30), vs. No. 64 Stanford (Sept. 6), at No. 72 East Carolina (Sept. 13)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 46 Utah (Oct. 18), at No. 35 Texas Tech (Nov. 8), vs. No. 32 TCU (Nov. 15)

16. Houston Cougars

  • Overall rank: 75th
  • Strength of schedule: 75th
  • Nonconference games: vs. Stephen F. Austin (FCS; Aug. 28), at No. 106 Rice (Sept. 6), at No. 80 Oregon State (Sept. 26)
  • Notable conference games: vs. No. 35 Texas Tech (Oct. 4), at No. 24 Arizona State (Oct. 25), vs. No. 32 TCU (Nov. 22)

