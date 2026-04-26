Why Logan Fano's departure won't hurt Utah as much as you think

Logan Fano on Friday wasn't selected during the 2026 NFL Draft, though the Utah defensive end didn't have to wait long after the three-day event concluded for a team to give his cell a ring.

Roughly 48 hours after his brother Spencer was picked No. 9 overall by the Cleveland Browns, Logan reportedly signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

With Logan set to reunite with his brother in Cleveland, the Utes have to replace a starting defensive end who tallied 44 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks during his junior season, helping Utah maintain its identity as one of the tougher defenses in its conference while providing leadership and consistent effort at his position.

Filling all the holes opened by Logan's departure won't be easy, though the talent acquisition and retention Morgan Scalley and his staff accomplished in the offseason should help bridge the gap between Logan and the team's next three-year starter at defensive end.

Source: The #Browns are expected to sign former Utah edge rusher Logan Fano.



Was a team captain and All-Big 12 selection last season. pic.twitter.com/nAfQ1GXGXr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Utah Brings Back Two Starting-Caliber Defensive Ends

Playing behind Logan and All-American pass rusher John Henry Daley for the Utes in 2025 was Washington transfer Lance Holtzclaw and redshirt freshman Kash Dillon. Both backups appeared in all 13 games and even started in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska. However, their impact was overshadowed by what Utah's starters were able to accomplish in the trenches.

With Logan off to the NFL and Daley at Michigan with Kyle Whittingham, there's a chance both Holtzclaw and Dillon have opportunities to showcase their respective skillsets to the fullest extent in 2026.

For Holtzclaw, he'll be looking to maximize every chance he gets to make an impact on the field in his final collegiate season. He certainly seized his opportunities in 2025, setting career-highs in tackles (26), tackles for loss (four) and sacks (1.5) in his reserved role. It would be reasonable to assume that with more snaps as a starter, he could surpass each of those figures.

Dillon, meanwhile, likely has a couple more seasons in him as a redshirt sophomore. Based on what the Draper, Utah, native did in his first full year of playing, the Utes would be more than happy if he stuck around Salt Lake City for the remainder of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-5 Corner Canyon High School product racked up 35 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his 13 appearances.

Utah also brings back Paul Fitzgerald, a 6-foot-4 redshirt senior who missed a majority of last season due to injury. His presence, along with Holtzclaw and Dillon, gives the Utes a solid group of returners to look to for 2026.

Utes Welcome Talented Transfer to D-Line Group

In the event Utah looks to one of its newcomers to step in and contribute right away on the defensive line, North Texas transfer Ethan Day could be the man for the job.

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound junior is coming a respectable 2025 season, in which he tallied 48 tackles, including seven for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 starts for the Mean Green, helping the team pull off its first 12-win season in program history.

In addition to his productivity, Day also brings a lot of experience to the table as a fifth-year player who's made stops at Modesto Community College (California), Wyoming and North Texas over the course of his collegiate career, appearing in 26 games over the past two seasons and 28 total at the Division I level.

Day, who was 247Sports' No. 17-ranked defensive lineman available in the portal at the time of his Utah commitment, should compete for serious playing in Salt Lake City.