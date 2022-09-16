Why the matchup with San Diego State is important for the Utes

Heading into week three against San Diego State, the Utah Utes are heavily favored and should take care of business at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday. While all signs point to a comfortable Utah victory, there are several areas outside of simply securing the W that make this game so important for the Utes.

Utah needs to prove they can stop the run

Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts to an interception in the second quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

As everyone is well aware, Utah's run defense in week one against the Florida Gators left a lot to be desired. In addition to allowing 283 yards on 39 carries (7.3 average), the Utes missed assignments, failed to make tackles, and demonstrated a significant weakness in their defense.

Transitioning to week two, there was a night and day difference as Utah only allowed 43 rushing yards against the Thunderbirds. While the Utes appeared to have solved all their problems, the competition was vastly inferior which means Utah will have the perfect opportunity to prove how good their run defense is against the Aztecs.

Through their first two games, San Diego State has posted 550 yards on the ground with 380 of that coming in their 38-7 victory over Idaho State last week. Just like last year, the Aztecs have a strong run game and will present Utah the chance to truly measure their progression from week one.

If the Utes can hold the Aztecs to 200 yards or less, not only will they put themselves in the best position to win, but they will also prove they've made the necessary progress in order to move forward.

Its now or never to get the receivers involved

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Another issue that Utah needs to address against San Diego State is how scarcely they've utilized the wide receivers through the first two games.

While it's completely understandable that quarterback Cameron Rising tends to favor the tight ends with how talented and reliable they have proven to be, the wide receivers need some love too.

Through the first two weeks, between Solomon Enis, Devaughn Vele, Money Parks and Jaylen Dixon, those receivers have recorded 189 yards on 14 receptions (13.5 average). Meanwhile, between just Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, those two have combined for 263 yards on 21 receptions (12.5 average).

When you boil it down, yes, Rising should definitely pass to the tight ends if they're continually open and dominating. But when the receivers are being ignored, plays aren't being drawn up for them, and ball delivery is an issue, something needs to change.

Does there need to be a complete overhaul? No. Not at all. But the receivers cannot be happy with the way things are going. How do you line up play after play knowing theres a minimal chance you're going to get the ball? How do you remain positive when all the talk before the season was about how improved the receivers were but you don't have an opportunity to prove it? Obviously the team's success is most important, but still. When you work incredibly hard every day, a little bit of love in return would go a long way.

So why is this matchup so important in terms of resolving that issue? Simply, the Aztecs secondary is horrendous and there's no reason to ignore the receivers.

In their first two games, the Aztecs have allowed 557 yards through the air. Expecting that Utah will exploit that weakness, the wide receivers simply have to be involved. If the tight ends account for that much offense, there will be some serious internal issues moving forward.

