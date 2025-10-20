Why Utah might start its backup QB vs. Colorado
Fresh off a disappointing setback to its in-state rival, Utah left LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday with more than just its second loss of the season.
Anyone who watched the Utes battle BYU in the 103rd all-time meeting between the two schools could recall the physicality and ruggedness both sides played with throughout the top-25 matchup. Devon Dampier, Utah's 5-foot-11, 210 pound dual-threat quarterback with a penchant for contact, took his share of big hits from the Cougars' defense in the 24-21 defeat.
Less than 48 hours after the rivalry game, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, while noting that Dampier "got beat up" in the Week 8 contest, alluded to the possibility that the Utes might turn to backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin for Saturday's contest against Colorado if Dampier is unable to go.
"That's a distinct possibility, I can tell you that," Whittingham said when asked if Ficklin could start against the Buffaloes. "But on Wednesday, you'll start getting the availability report and the likelihood of who's playing, who's not."
Dampier, who finished 20-of-36 for 244 yards through the air with two touchdowns and an interception, appeared to hobble a little bit in the second half of the BYU game, but didn't acknowledge being hurt during his postgame media availability. His health was put into question, in part, because Ficklin went under center and executed a quarterback keeper to start the fourth quarter, just before Daniel Bray broke off a 49-yard run for Utah's second touchdown of the night.
According to the team, Utah had designed those plays for Ficklin, who averaged 6.5 yards per carry after carrying the rock three times for 16 yards against the Cougars. The true freshman has been efficient through the air as well, completing all nine of his pass attempts on the season for 138 yards and a touchdown. Saturday would be the first start of the season of the former three-star recruit's collegiate career, after making appearances in six of Utah's first seven games.
"We got a ton of confidence in him every time he's entered a game, so far this year," Whittingham said of Ficklin. "He's done positive things, and if we end up going that route based on health, then we got the confidence that he can get it done."
Even so, there's no doubting Dampier's dynamic capabilities have made Utah's offense one of the most effective rushing attacks in the country. Utah entered Week 9 averaging 245 rushing yards per game — the sixth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision — with Dampier pacing the team at 442 yards on ground. He also check in at No. 10 in the nation in QBR, which takes into account both rushing and passing statistics when rating quarterback play.
"When Devon's hobbled, it obviously causes you to rethink some of the QB run game," Whittingham said. "You don't completely go away from it, but when it's a 'could go either way' situation, you might opt to not do it because of his mobility. He got beat up in this game pretty good."
Dampier's name will be one to monitor when Utah releases its initial availability report for Saturday's Big 12 matchup against Colorado.