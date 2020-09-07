Will Utah fans be tuning into what BYU is doing this fall?

Apart from losing to BYU, what takes place on Monday night is one of the worst situations Utah fans can find themselves in.

Not only is Utah's 2020 college football season still an unknown, if happening at all, BYU will be kicking off its 2020 season on Monday night on national TV when it faces Navy.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MST and will air on ESPN.

The Cougars will then follow that game up with seven more prior to Thanksgiving — while the Utes will hopefully be practicing and preparing for a season of their own at that point.

But the question remains that with no immediate college football to be played by the Utes, will the Utah faithful be tuning into to see what's happening with BYU and following along? It's way more to ask Utah fans to cheer for the Cougars, but will they be excited to maybe see BYU lose on the field knowing their team isn't playing?

The Utes and Cougars were originally set to play last Thursday, kicking off the college football season for everyone. Utah was looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games in the series while BYU was looking to start off its 2020 season in correct fashion.

BYU is the only college program in the state to be currently playing football. So although most Utah fans would rather starve than cheer for the Cougars, you have to expect that they'll have one eye on the TV tonight while cooking dinner.

