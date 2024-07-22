2024 Paris Summer Olympics: How to Watch former Utah Utes
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will feature six notable women tied to the University of Utah. This group includes five athletes and one coach, each bringing their unique talents and stories to the global stage. Here's how to watch the former Utes in the games.
2024 Paris Summer Games
The XXXIII Olympiad opening ceremony are just a matter of days away on Friday, July 26. This marks the starts of the multi-sport event, running until the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11. The Games will be the first held in Europe since London hosted in 2012. Every event will be covered on Peacock, EuroSport, and Discovery+ apps. Check your local listings for times.
A total of 10,500 athletes, representing 206 countries including, approximately 120 heads of states, sovereigns and heads of government are expected to attend.
Utah Utes in the Olympics
Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon, Kim Gaucher (Coach)
Country: Canada
Event: 3x3 Women’s Basketball
Schedule: July 30 to August 5
Plouffe, a former standout at Utah, will compete in the event for the Canadian national team. She's one of the top players globally and makes her third Olympic appearance, having previously played in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics with Canada’s regular team. She'll transition with Crozon, who played for Utah from 2012-2017 and is making her Olympic debut. She has been a part of the Canadian 3x3 team since 2019 and played a crucial role in their Olympic qualification.
Crozon and Plouffe previously secured a silver medal at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup. They're coached by Gaucher, known as Kim Smith during her Utah days. She'll make her debut as a coach for Canada’s 3x3 basketball team after competing in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics and contributed to Canada’s gold-medal win at the 2015 Pan American Games.
Simone Plourde
Country: Canada
Event: Women’s 1,500 Meters
Schedule: August 6 to August 10
Plourde has two ties to the Beehive State. She transferred to Utah from BYU before signing with Nike and turning pro. The 23-year-old will compete in the women’s 1,500 meters for Canada. She qualified for the Olympics by placing third at the Canadian Track and Field trials. Despite not meeting the Olympic qualifying time, she was selected based on World Athletics points. Also, Plourde is hitting her stride at the right time, setting a personal best in May with a time of 4:05.92. This comes on the heels of representing Canada at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Emilia Nilsson Garip
Country: Sweden
Event: Women’s 3m Springboard Diving
Schedule: August 7 to August 9
Utah’s first diving Olympian since 2000 will be in the spotlight and competing in the women’s 3m springboard for Sweden. As a freshman, she earned All-America honors and finished ninth at the NCAA championships. A step up after earning medals in multiple events at the World championships.
Josefine Eriksen
Country: Norway
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Schedule: August 9 & 10
Eriksen recently left Utah as a multiple record holder in seven different events. During the World Athletics Relays, she helped set a national record for Norway in the 4x400m relay. Running is part of her background with a bronze in the 400m at the Youth European Championship (U18) in 2016 before winning gold at the Youth Nordic Championship later that year. Eriksen was also two-time silver medalist in 2017 at the Youth Nordic Championship races
These six women represent a testament to the University of Utah’s strong athletic programs and the global impact of its athletes. There are a total of 33 athletes with ties to the Beehive State making the trip to represent their respective countries in Paris. Their participation in the Olympics not only highlights their individual achievements but also underscores the state's role in nurturing world-class talent.