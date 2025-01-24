Utah boasts five top baseball players in Big 12 ahead of opener
The Utah Baseball program is generating excitement as five of its players have been recognized among the top prospects in the Big 12 Conference, according to Mike Rooney’s season preview. These athletes are projected to make a significant impact on both the collegiate and professional stages.
For the 2025 MLB Draft, right-handed pitcher Merit Jones ranks 16th, shortstop Core Jackson is 18th, and outfielder Kaden Carpenter comes in at 44th on Rooney’s list. Additionally, sophomore right-hander Colter McAnelly is among the top-25 prospects for the 2026 draft, and freshman right-hander Dillon Fine is ranked 15th on the Big 12's list of impactful newcomers.
Merit Jones, who was selected in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, chose to return to Utah to further his development. In 2024, Jones made 14 appearances (13 starts), finishing with a 3-5 record, a 4.76 ERA, and 68 strikeouts in 68.1 innings. A standout moment came in the Pac-12 Tournament when he delivered a perfect two-inning relief outing to secure a win over Oregon.
Core Jackson, a 2024 Pac-12 All-Conference selection, shined both offensively and defensively last season. Starting all 52 games at shortstop, he led Utah with a .363 batting average while adding 15 doubles, 41 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. His defensive prowess included 163 assists and contributions to 38 double plays, solidifying his reputation as one of the conference’s elite shortstops.
Kaden Carpenter provided consistent offensive production in 2024, hitting .278 with nine doubles, six home runs, and 26 RBIs. The Utah native had 11 multi-hit games and tied for the team lead with three triples, showcasing his ability to deliver in crucial moments.
Colter McAnelly earned Utah Athletics’ Rookie of the Year honors after going 5-4 with a 4.76 ERA across 51 innings. He became a key part of the weekend rotation and delivered standout performances, including a Pac-12 victory against Washington.
Freshman Dillon Fine enters the program as a decorated high school star from Idaho. With a stellar 0.37 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 2024, Fine is poised to contribute immediately to Utah’s pitching staff while continuing to develop his immense potential.
These five players highlight Utah’s growing presence on the national stage as the team transitions into the Big 12.