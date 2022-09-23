Four Star Michael Mitchell is committed & ready to play for Utah

As the Utes continue their quest to defend their 2021 Pac-12 Championship, the program welcomed one of their most talented 2023 commits this past weekend, four-star running back Michael Mitchell. After committing to the program back in June, Mitchell took his first official visit to Salt Lake City.

"I loved it...They had everything I liked in there. Just everything around it was great. Coach Whittingham, it was my first time talking to coach Whitt in person, he shook my hand, gave me a hug and said, 'Man, we've been waiting for a guy like you,' I was like, Thank God!" Mitchell explained.

In addition to meeting with members of the coaching staff, Mitchell also met with current members of the team, including running backs Tavion Thomas and Jaylon Glover. Not only did he vibe with the guys in the room but he also loved to see the way they've been utilized as it aligns with his style of play.

"Jaylon is from Florida, so I bonded with him real quick. And Tavion is the goat. They treated me like I was already a part of the team...we talked football, about how they play freshmen. You come out, you practice everyday, you do what you got to do and they'll play you. So they gave me everything I needed to hear," Mitchell said.

"I love the way they utilize the running backs...They use them to run the ball, catch the ball, and that's what I like to do. That's what I do now. I play slot and I can run the ball and that's why Utah likes me so much is because I'm very versatile. I can do it all and that's what Utah does...the running backs basically do everything. That's why I committed there..." He added.

After receiving an updated four-star recruit rating back in July, Mitchell has started to gain some interest from local power-five schools like Florida State and Florida. However, now having visited Utah's program, he is still 100% committed to the University of Utah and can't wait to play for them.

"I feel like [my commitment] is strong and I'm one-hundred percent committed still," Mitchell said. "I believe that will be my school I'll be attending because everything about them is everything that I need...I'm ready to go play for them...Salt Lake City is the place to be."

Before Mitchell makes his way to Utah for the 2023 season, he's primarily focused on finishing out his senior year. He also mentioned that before he puts on a Utah uniform, he'll be working on increasing his size and weight.

