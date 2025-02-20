Kyle Whittingham and Utah offers NFL legacy recruit in 2027 class
The Utah Utes have extended an offer to 2027 three-star wide receiver Jaden Baldwin, a rising playmaker from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Baldwin, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete, has been gaining significant attention on the recruiting trail, collecting 11 offers in recent months. Utah joins a growing list of programs interested in his potential.
Baldwin showcased his skills during the 2024 season, playing in 11 games and recording 30 receptions for 416 yards and a touchdown. His ability to make plays down the field, combined with his agility and speed, makes him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to add explosive playmakers to their rosters.
At the Navy National Combine, Baldwin put his athleticism on full display, posting a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-2 broad jump, and a 4.27-second shuttle time. These impressive numbers highlight his elite speed, leaping ability, and quickness, all of which translate well to the next level.
Baldwin comes from a strong football pedigree, as the son of former first-round NFL Draft pick Jonathan Baldwin. His father, a standout wide receiver at Pitt before making it to the league, provides him with valuable insight and guidance as he navigates the recruiting process.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham named among Top 25 College Football coaches, second in Big 12
For Utah, this offer is part of a broader recruiting push as they look to secure their first commitment in the 2027 class. Over the past two weeks, the Utes have been aggressive in offering top talent, and it's only a matter of time before they start landing commitments. Baldwin’s skill set and pedigree make him an intriguing target, and Utah hopes to stay in the mix as his recruitment unfolds.