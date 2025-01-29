Utah offers 2026 ESPN 300 four-star QB Peyton Falzone after visit
The Utah Utes have entered the race for one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2026 class, extending an offer to ESPN 300 four-star QB Peyton Falzone from Nazareth High School in Pennsylvania.
Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback, is ranked 195th overall, 15th among quarterbacks, and fifth in Pennsylvania for the 2026 recruiting cycle. His recruitment has gained momentum after recently decommitting from Virginia Tech, opening the door for programs like Utah to make their case.
Falzone is a rare multi-sport athlete with an impressive track and field background. He has posted elite times in sprinting events, including an 11.05-second 100-meter dash, a 39.48-second 300-meter hurdles, and a 5-foot-7 high jump. On top of that, he is a competitive swimmer—an unusual but valuable trait for a quarterback, highlighting his versatility and athletic endurance.
On the football field, Falzone has developed into a dynamic playmaker. In 2024, he earned Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Offensive MVP honors after completing 146 of 278 passes for 2,136 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions.
Falzone also showcased his dual-threat ability by rushing for 697 yards and 8 touchdowns on only 78 carries, leading Nazareth to a 7-4 record. His 2023 season was equally impressive, as he threw for 2,528 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, while also contributing 440 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Falzone possesses the size and mobility that modern offenses covet. He has shown marked improvement as a passer, displaying the ability to throw with touch and accuracy at all levels. He remains calm under pressure, using his athleticism to escape defenders and extend plays. While he still has room to refine his mechanics and improve his consistency as a pocket passer, his high football IQ and dual-threat capability make him a high-upside prospect.
Falzone recently visited Salt Lake City for Utah’s Junior Day over the weekend, signaling real interest from both sides. The Utes join a growing list of programs vying for his commitment, which already includes Wisconsin, Penn State, Syracuse, Kent State, Bucknell, and Lehigh. With his skill set and athleticism, Falzone projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level—a quarterback who can thrive in a spread offense and keep defenses on their heels with both his arm and legs.