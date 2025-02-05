Utah offers underrated three-star defender in 2026 recruiting class
Julian "JuJu" Burns, a three-star prospect from Louisiana, recently received an offer from the Utah Utes, marking a significant step in his recruitment.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Burns combines physicality and versatility that make him an exciting defensive prospect. Known primarily as a safety, his playstyle hints at a potential future off-ball linebacker role, where his size, speed, and coverage ability could allow him to thrive at the next level.
Burns is currently ranked as the No. 404 prospect in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. He holds a top-40 position nationally among linebackers and safeties, and he's the No. 12 overall player in Louisiana. As a junior in 2024, Burns played in 11 games, amassing 81 tackles, four QB hurries, and two interceptions. His standout performances helped Neville High School to a strong 8-2 record and a playoff appearance, showcasing his all-around impact on defense.
While his primary role has been safety, his frame and ability to move laterally make him a compelling candidate for an off-ball linebacker position in college. This kind of flexibility is highly valued by coaches, and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would certainly appreciate Burns’ potential to fill various roles within his defensive scheme.
Kyle Whittingham and Utah projected to win Big 12 with CFB Playoff bid in 2025
Burns’ recruitment has picked up steam, with Utah becoming his 11th offer. Half of these offers come from SEC schools, highlighting his rising profile in the recruiting world.
A move to the Big 12 would give Burns the opportunity to test his skills in a competitive conference, and his physical attributes suggest he could contribute significantly to Utah’s defensive success in the future